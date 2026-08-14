PetVivo, a Leading Provider of Veterinary Biomedicals, Reports Results for Fiscal Q1 2027

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV), in cooperation with its wholly owned subsidiaries, Cosmeta Corp, PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. and PetVivo AI, Inc., a leading provider of medical devices and biomedical therapeutics for equines and companion animals, reported financial and operational results for the first quarter of its fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.

PetVivo will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results and provide a business update, followed by a question-and-answer period (see dial-in information below).

Fiscal Q1 2027 Operational Highlights

Announced the acquisition of PiezoBioMembrane (PBM), PetVivo’s existing R&D partner and developer of functional biomaterials and piezoelectric technologies invented at the University of Connecticut which have unique regenerative and restorative therapeutic applications for humans and animals. The acquisition represents a highly transformative step in PetVivo's long-term growth strategy by combining PBM's patented scientific innovations with PetVivo's complementary technologies, product development capabilities, commercialization experience, regulatory expertise and public company infrastructure. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and completion of related financing.





The merger with PBM is expected to accelerate the advancement of unique, high-value technologies that will serve as the foundation for numerous future products and strategic opportunities. It has also created new opportunities for securing government and private development grants, research collaborations and R&D tax credits, with the pursuit of many such opportunities already underway.





Furthered the commercial roll-out the company’s new PetVivo.ai veterinary-practice platform with the engagement of an additional select group of prominent veterinarian clinics under the ongoing beta-launch program. Their inputs have been further training the platforms AI-agents in their main functions of pet owner customer acquisition and pet health care. The program has demonstrated a 50%-90% reduction in veterinary customer acquisition costs, lowering it from the typical $80–$400 spent per customer target to less than $43. Expertly trained AI agents also analyze pet behavior, medical records, diagnostic lab results, medical images (e.g. X-ray, MRI, ultrasound and CT) and other medical patient input, assisting veterinarians in proactively diagnosing afflictions and diseases, such as osteoarthritis and lameness, and suggesting treatment options that can include Spryng. The AI-powered diagnosis has demonstrated an amazing 97% accuracy, representing a paradigm shift in the medical treatment of companion animals. The ongoing training of the AI engine with real world information from veterinary experts continues to improve results, with the official commercial launch as a Software-as-a-Service anticipated within the next few months.





veterinary-practice platform with the engagement of an additional select group of prominent veterinarian clinics under the ongoing beta-launch program. Their inputs have been further training the platforms AI-agents in their main functions of pet owner customer acquisition and pet health care. The program has demonstrated a 50%-90% reduction in veterinary customer acquisition costs, lowering it from the typical $80–$400 spent per customer target to less than $43. Expertly trained AI agents also analyze pet behavior, medical records, diagnostic lab results, medical images (e.g. X-ray, MRI, ultrasound and CT) and other medical patient input, assisting veterinarians in proactively diagnosing afflictions and diseases, such as osteoarthritis and lameness, and suggesting treatment options that can include Spryng. The AI-powered diagnosis has demonstrated an amazing 97% accuracy, representing a paradigm shift in the medical treatment of companion animals. The ongoing training of the AI engine with real world information from veterinary experts continues to improve results, with the official commercial launch as a Software-as-a-Service anticipated within the next few months. PetVivo.ai complements PetVivo’s existing medical device offerings it markets to a network of thousands of veterinary clinics across North America (including Mexico) and Europe. The solution targets the needs of Gen Zers who represent 20% of U.S. pet households, with pet ownership growing at more than 43% annually. The AI-powered SaaS platform creates a new recurring revenue stream for PetVivo with high (80%-90%) gross margins and low-capex scalability. Interested veterinarians may request a free demo here . Watch video explainer here.





Watch video explainer here. Completed nearly all of objectives set forth for Stage B of the three-part R&D program with PiezoBioMembrane (PMB) that has been advancing revolutionary functional biomaterials designed to promote regeneration, restoration and/or remodeling of damaged or injured tissue and bone in animals and humans. Stage A determined PetVivo and PMB products can be combined into a single offering that demonstrates piezoelectric activity, with this providing potential therapeutic benefits for animals and humans. Stage B has determined the combined offering can be produced at scale and has provided preliminary indication of safety for administration in animals, with a final safety study nearing completion. Stage C, now underway concurrently, will determine definitive safety and efficacy based on developed protocols. After completing Stage C, PetVivo plans to pursue FDA clearance of products for human applications that incorporate PBM’s piezoelectric substances in biomaterials, including PetVivo’s flagship product, Spryng, which mimics the extra-cellular matrix in animals and humans.





Continued to strengthen the company’s business development team with the appointment of Jennifer Douglas as the new field territory sales manager for the Texas market. This follows the appointment in May of a new veterinary business development manager for the northwest U.S. region, with the planned appointment of two additional regional business development managers for the Midwest and Southwest currently in progress. They will complement the company expanding inside and field sales teams focused on distributor and direct sales.





Furthered the development and publication of additional canine and equine studies addressing the tolerance and efficacy of Spryng ® . This includes the analysis of clinical data generated from the earlier announced canine elbow pilot study conducted by Orthobiologic Innovations, a leader in R&D for regenerative and sports medicine. The study was led by prominent veterinarians, Sherman and Debra Canapp, who are currently working in cooperation with the company’s technical service veterinarians to incorporate the results into a white paper in preparation for submission to industry journals for peer-reviewed publication.





. This includes the analysis of clinical data generated from the earlier announced canine elbow pilot study conducted by Orthobiologic Innovations, a leader in R&D for regenerative and sports medicine. The study was led by prominent veterinarians, Sherman and Debra Canapp, who are currently working in cooperation with the company’s technical service veterinarians to incorporate the results into a white paper in preparation for submission to industry journals for peer-reviewed publication. Advanced the company’s pipeline of products under development, including functional biomaterials and tissue and bone mimicking biomaterials that may be used to enhance the delivery of pharmacological agents and promote the regeneration, restoration and/or remodeling of damaged or injured tissue and bone in both animals and humans.





Exhibited PetVivo’s lead veterinarian products at the International Veterinary Academy of Pain Management Forum held in Dallas, Texas, in April, which was the fourth major industry event attended by PetVivo this year. Such events help drive the greater adoption of Spryng ® by expanding awareness among key decision-makers of its effectiveness in the management of osteoarthritis in animals.





by expanding awareness among key decision-makers of its effectiveness in the management of osteoarthritis in animals. Continued the Spryng ® product training of veterinarians who are part of a nationwide network associated with Veterinary Growth Partners (VGP), a management services organization (MSO) that supports veterinary practices with management and marketing tools, business development consulting, and vendor relationships that improve efficiency and profitability. VGP continues to promote the benefits of Spryng to its expansive member network of more than 7,300 veterinary clinic members across the United States. PetVivo plans to introduce its new PetVivo.ai practice management platform to VGP members upon its full commercial launch.





product training of veterinarians who are part of a nationwide network associated with Veterinary Growth Partners (VGP), a management services organization (MSO) that supports veterinary practices with management and marketing tools, business development consulting, and vendor relationships that improve efficiency and profitability. VGP continues to promote the benefits of Spryng to its expansive member network of more than 7,300 veterinary clinic members across the United States. PetVivo plans to introduce its new PetVivo.ai practice management platform to VGP members upon its full commercial launch. Presented at the Market Movers Investor Summit held at the historic Bank of New York in May to elevate institutional investor awareness. The high-profile inaugural event featured a ‘fireside chat’ by Alex Rodriguez, one of the greatest MLB players of all time and the founder, chairman and CEO of the alternative investment firm, A-Rod Corp.





Subsequent Events

Veterinary Record, the official journal of the British Veterinary Association, published a peer-reviewed clinical study which evaluated PetVivo’s Spryng ® with OsteoCushion ® Technology. The publication was the third such peer-reviewed study published so far this year, representing another important milestone in the continued expansion of the scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of Spryng®. The publication reflects the growing interest among veterinary orthopedic specialists in evaluating such novel biomaterial technologies for the management of canine osteoarthritis and cranial cruciate ligament disease. Abstract available here.





with OsteoCushion Technology. The publication was the third such peer-reviewed study published so far this year, representing another important milestone in the continued expansion of the scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of Spryng®. The publication reflects the growing interest among veterinary orthopedic specialists in evaluating such novel biomaterial technologies for the management of canine osteoarthritis and cranial cruciate ligament disease. Abstract available here. Exhibited at the Texas Equine Veterinary Association (TEVA) 2026 Summer CE Symposium held in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. The symposium brought together some of the nation’s most respected equine veterinarians in the country and provided the opportunity to demonstrate how the PetVivo’s SPRYNG ® with OsteoCushion ® Technology is helping veterinarians successfully address challenging orthopedic and soft tissue conditions.





with OsteoCushion Technology is helping veterinarians successfully address challenging orthopedic and soft tissue conditions. Announced the successful conclusion of the commercial partnership with VetStem that included a license and supply agreement for its PrecisePRP ® product line. While veterinarians may continue to use PrecisePRP (as provided by VetStem) in conjunction with Spryng, PetVivo is now focused 100% on advancing its proprietary technologies, including SPRYNG ® with OsteoCushion ® Technology, as well as other innovative products in development as part of its broader strategic growth initiatives.





product line. While veterinarians may continue to use PrecisePRP (as provided by VetStem) in conjunction with Spryng, PetVivo is now focused 100% on advancing its proprietary technologies, including SPRYNG with OsteoCushion Technology, as well as other innovative products in development as part of its broader strategic growth initiatives. Filed for a federal government grant in collaboration with PMB and the University of Connecticut which is intended to fund the advancement of at least five unique, high-value technologies. These technologies are expected to serve as the foundation for future products and strategic opportunities. The government’s decision on the grant is expected before the end of this calendar year.





Management Commentary

“Our first quarter of fiscal 2027 was another period of strong business development and commercial success on several fronts, with key advancements that we believe have greatly enhanced shareholder value and laid the groundwork for strong growth ahead,’ commented PetVivo CEO, John Lai.

“This has included further development of our IP and technology platforms, further product commercialization, meaningful international expansion and strategic M&A, as well as the strengthening of our national sales team.

“All of this has demonstrated our continued intense focus on the many fantastic opportunities we enjoy, several of which have come into play only over the last several months. Their pursuit has required extraordinary attention and capital attraction to support their successful development and commercialization.

“Our primary objective has been and will continue to be the pursuit of high margin recurring revenue streams which we expect to support the highest valuation of our company for the benefit of our stakeholders.

“The strengthening clinical validation and market adoption of our flagship product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, continues to serve as our foundation. Upon it we are working to launch several new products and services for both animals and humans which have great potential.

“Many of the activities have included the formation and advancement of new strategic alliances and collaborations with key partners and potential customers. Naturally, the most recent exciting announcement is our entry of an agreement for the acquisition of PiezoBioMembrane (or PBM). While PBM has been our R&D partner for some time, their acquisition represents a transformative step in our long-term growth strategy.

“Another key relationship we’ve been advancing is our partnership with Digital Landia, a pioneer in Agentic AI solutions with whom we’ve secured an exclusive white-label licensing agreement for their breakthrough AgenticPet technology.

“This innovative technology features specialized diagnostic AI agents that are protected by proprietary IP and five patents pending. Among this technology’s multiple capabilities, it addresses many of the critical challenges facing today’s veterinarian practices.

“We recently launched a data monetization framework for PetVivo.ai, creating the opportunity for veterinary professionals to participate in the value generated from anonymized health data, while integrating it seamlessly into their existing practice management systems.

“As the regulatory landscape for digital health data continues to evolve, we see PetVivo.AI becoming an important data infrastructure platform that serves the entire industry, from veterinarians and pharmaceutical companies, to research and governmental organizations. And we are now focused on scaling the platform and expanding its adoption with our beta users.

“We also continue to advance our pipeline of new products which include new functional biomaterials as well as tissue and bone-mimicking biomaterials that may be used to enhance the delivery of pharmacological agents and/or promote the regeneration, restoration and/or remodeling of damaged or injured tissue and bone in both animals and humans.

“Our Collagen-Elastin Hydrogel Particles or "CEHM", when combined with PMB technology, can effectively create the structure or scaffolding that can assist in facilitating functional activity for the body to restore, restructure and/or remodel its natural tissue. PBM technology-enhanced CEHM integrates with the host tissue and assists in the remolding, restructuring and/or restoring of tissue to a more normal and healthier state.

“Animal and human applications could include delivering our functional biomaterial particle technology for physical and drug therapy treatments via the respiratory system using a nebulizer. We are also investigating potential topical treatments for eye afflictions such as ocular ulcers, as well as wound treatment where our functional biomaterial technology can help remodel and restore tissue to a healthy state. It could also include assisting the healing process by delivering existing FDA-approved antibiotic, anti-viral and anesthetic substances.

“Altogether, our technologies, both commercially deployed and under development, have created an exciting future for PetVivo—one which we believe will be transformative for not only veterinarians and the precious patients they serve, but potentially for humans as well.

“Looking ahead, we expect to see continued sales momentum and market penetration for the duration of fiscal 2027 and beyond. In fact, we have never been in a better position to accelerate our growth and expand across high growth U.S. and international markets.

“Industry analysts say that the U.S. animal health market alone will double to $11.3 billion by 2030. Such massive growth is unusual for such an already large market, so we see it providing us with exceptionally strong tailwinds.

“As we continue to grow and expand over the coming quarters, we will remain committed to advancing the best in pet health solutions and ensuring that our products reach more veterinary professionals and pet owners – with our success in these efforts driving greater value for our stakeholders.”

Fiscal Q1 2027 Financial Results

For PetVivo financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2026, please see Form 10Q for the period as provided on the company’s website here and sec.gov, as well in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Balance Sheet provided below.

Conference Call

PetVivo management will host a conference call later today to discuss the quarter’s financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period.



Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Dial-in: +1 669 444 9171

Meeting ID: 85778580447

Passcode: 067744

Webcast (live and replay): Click Here

A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.



The webcast is also available via a link in the Investors section of the company’s website at petvivo.com/investors.

About PetVivo Holdings

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PETV), in cooperation with its wholly owned subsidiaries Cosmeta Corp, PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. and PetVivo AI Inc., is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals.

The company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve patents and six trade secrets protect the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use.

The company’s lead product, SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® technology, is a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings contact info1@petvivo.com or visit petvivo.com , petvivoanimalhealth.com or sprynghealth.com .



Disclosure Information

PetVivo uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.



Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing information regarding PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), including its subsidiaries may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Company Contact

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email Contact

Tel (952) 405-6216

PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Revenues $ 337,572 $ 297,500 Cost of Sales 114,255 110,774 Gross Profit 223,317 186,726 Operating Expenses: Sales and Marketing 631,305 621,712 Research and Development 233,419 340,513 General and Administrative 967,442 1,068,818 Total Operating Expenses 1,832,166 2,031,043 Operating Loss (1,608,849 ) (1,844,317 ) Other Income (Expense) Loss on Disposal of Assets - (149,125 ) Unrealized Loss on Change in Derivative Liabilities - (320,404 ) Other Income - 111,518 Interest Income - 13,099 Interest expense (5,039 ) (121,808 ) Total Other Income (Expense) (5,039 ) (466,720 ) Loss before taxes (1,613,888 ) (2,311,037 ) Income Tax Provision - - Net Loss (1,613,888 ) (2,311,037 ) Less: Series B Preferred Stock Dividends (125,000 ) (28,603 ) Net Loss Available to Common Stockholders $ (1,738,888 ) $ (2,339,640 ) Net Loss Per Share: Basic and Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic and Diluted 37,055,261 24,302,790



See accompanying notes to these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2026

(Unaudited) March 31, 2026

(As Revised) Assets: Current Assets Cash $ 122,633 $ 200,782 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 83,792 100,843 Subscriptions receivable - 600,000 Inventory 451,334 538,366 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 283,260 269,930 Total Current Assets 941,019 1,709,921 Property and Equipment, net 447,089 448,881 Other Assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,654 54,711 Patents and trademarks, net 20,000 20,509 Licensing Agreement, net 1,059,889 1,179,889 Investments 150,000 150,000 Security deposit 12,830 12,830 Total Other Assets 1,281,373 1,417,939 Total Assets $ 2,669,481 $ 3,576,741 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 453,291 $ 547,421 Accrued expenses 344,911 453,713 Operating lease liabilities – current portion 38,654 54,711 Notes payable and accrued interest – current portion 476,456 321,447 Total Current Liabilities 1,313,312 1,377,292 Total Liabilities 1,313,312 1,377,292 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized: Series B Preferred stock: 5,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 5,000 5,000 Common Stock, par value $0.001, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 37,594,245 and 35,849,919 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively 37,595 35,850 Common stock to be issued 48,000 649,750 Additional Paid-In Capital 104,316,968 102,821,355 Accumulated Deficit (103,051,394 ) (101,312,506 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,356,169 2,199,449 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,669,481 $ 3,576,741



See accompanying notes to these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.