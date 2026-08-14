Energy Systems Group Earns 2026 Great Place to Work Certification

NEWBURGH, Ind., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Systems Group (ESG) is proud to now be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at ESG. This year, ESG’s employees participated in the Great Place to Work survey anonymously, and the results ranked ESG among the top U.S. companies.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

OUR WINNING CULTURE

"Earning the Great Place To Work Certification™ for the first time is an incredible honor because it comes directly from our employees," said Jeff Blum, CEO of Energy Systems Group. "At ESG, we believe our people are our greatest strength. When our people thrive, they're able to deliver exceptional results for our clients and their communities.”

At ESG, creating a winning culture is a long-term commitment backed by meaningful investments in employee engagement. Through initiatives like its employee-led Culture Club and Veterans Resource Group, ESG fosters connection, collaboration, and support for employees across the country. The company's commitment to veterans has also earned the U.S. Department of Labor's HIRE Vets Medallion Award for three consecutive years.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Energy Systems Group stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE’RE HIRING!

At ESG, we’re always growing and searching for people who share our passions across the country. Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first?

Visit our careers page at: energysystemsgroup.com/careers

About Energy Systems Group

Energy Systems Group (ESG) is a leading provider of performance-driven energy and infrastructure solutions nationwide. We design, build, and guarantee solutions that improve the reliability, efficiency, and lifespan of critical facilities in the education, government, healthcare, commercial, and industrial sectors. With a commitment to delivering reliable and proven solutions, Energy Systems Group takes a comprehensive approach to facility transformation. Visit energysystemsgroup.com to learn more.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

