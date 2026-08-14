Baylor Genetics Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics recently identified a cybersecurity incident that impacted a limited portion of its information technology environment and certain individuals’ personal information. Upon identifying the incident on or around June 15, 2026, Baylor Genetics immediately secured affected systems, conducted a comprehensive forensic investigation, engaged leading independent cybersecurity and digital forensic specialists, coordinated with law enforcement and appropriate regulatory authorities, enhanced monitoring and security controls, strengthened identity and access management, and implemented additional safeguards to further strengthen its security environment.

The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party accessed certain portions of its network, and certain data stored on its network, between June 11 and June 17, 2026. Baylor Genetics then conducted a detailed and time-intensive review to determine what information may have been involved and which individuals were potentially affected. That review was completed on or about July 30, 2026.



Following completion of this review, Baylor Genetics began notifying potentially affected individuals in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

For all impacted patients, the information potentially involved varied by individual and may have included names and one or more of the following for patients: date of birth, medical testing information, laboratory test results, and potentially health insurance information, as well as Social Security number (for a very limited subset of patients).



For certain current or former employees, the information may have included personal identifying information such as Social Security numbers, government-issued identification numbers, and financial account information.

At this time, Baylor Genetics is not aware of any confirmed identity theft, fraud, or misuse of personal information related to this incident.

Individuals who have questions or would like additional information may visit: www.baylorgenetics.com/securityupdate

or contact Baylor Genetics at:

Telephone: 1-866-200-0985

Hours: Monday through Friday from 9 am - 9 pm Eastern Time, excluding holidays.

Baylor Genetics understands how important it is to safeguard the personal information entrusted to us, and we sincerely regret any concern this incident may cause. The company is committed to continually strengthening its cybersecurity and data protection practices.

Baylor Genetics encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, credit reports, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity, and to report any suspicious activity immediately. Impacted individuals may also obtain a free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com, calling 877-322-8228, or contacting the three major credit bureaus directly at: Equifax, P.O. Box 105069, Atlanta, GA, 30348, 1-888-298-0045, https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/; Experian, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013, 1-888-397-3742, https://www.experian.com/help/; TransUnion, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016, 1-833-799-5355, https://www.transunion.com/data-breach-help. Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.



Contact:

Jason Maloni

jmaloni@jaderoq.com