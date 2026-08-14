Clairvest Announces Election of Directors

 | Source: Clairvest Group Inc. Clairvest Group Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest” or “the Company”), announced today that the following nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:

NomineeVote For Votes Withheld 
John Barnett10,155,579 242 
Michael Bregman10,052,418 103,403 
Anne-Mette de Place
Filippini		10,155,619 202 
Joseph E. Fluet10,052,078 103,743 
G. John Krediet10,155,619 202 
William F. Morneau10,155,619 202 
B. Jeffrey Parr10,088,901 66,920 
Kenneth B. Rotman10,089,102 66,719 
Les Viner10,155,619 202 
Michael Wagman10,089,102 66,719 
Peter Zemsky10,155,319 502 


About Clairvest
Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.6 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 74 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Contact Information
Stephanie Lo
Director of Investor Relations and Marketing
Clairvest Group Inc.
Tel: (416) 925-9270
Fax: (416) 925-5753
stephaniel@clairvest.com


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