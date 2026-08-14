Clairvest Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest” or “the Company”), announced today that the following nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Vote For Votes Withheld John Barnett 10,155,579 242 Michael Bregman 10,052,418 103,403 Anne-Mette de Place

Filippini 10,155,619 202 Joseph E. Fluet 10,052,078 103,743 G. John Krediet 10,155,619 202 William F. Morneau 10,155,619 202 B. Jeffrey Parr 10,088,901 66,920 Kenneth B. Rotman 10,089,102 66,719 Les Viner 10,155,619 202 Michael Wagman 10,089,102 66,719 Peter Zemsky 10,155,319 502



About Clairvest

Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.6 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 74 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Contact Information

Stephanie Lo

Director of Investor Relations and Marketing

Clairvest Group Inc.

Tel: (416) 925-9270

Fax: (416) 925-5753

stephaniel@clairvest.com