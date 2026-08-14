Balkan Capital Assets Expands Investment Activity in Mining and Natural Resources

LEWES, Del., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balkan Capital Assets LLC is expanding its investment activity in mining and natural resources as the company looks to support additional projects and financing opportunities across the sector.

Mining and natural resources remain a core area of focus for Balkan Capital Assets. The company works with opportunities involving gold and other precious metals, diamonds, base and non-ferrous metals, mineral exploration, mine rehabilitation, processing, refining, and related logistics.

According to Balkan Capital Assets, the company has USD 1.3 billion in supporting capital available for its investment and financing activities. Its work includes providing capital to mining operators, processing businesses, trading companies, and other qualified borrowers involved in resource-backed projects.

Depending on the project and financing requirements, Balkan Capital Assets may structure transactions through equity participation, collateral transfers, gold-secured lending, silver-secured lending, and other forms of project financing.

The company evaluates potential opportunities based on factors such as the underlying asset, project stage, financial position, jurisdiction, collateral, and commercial viability. Proposed transactions are reviewed before funding, with additional technical, legal, financial, or operational expertise used when required.

The expansion comes as Balkan Capital Assets continues to seek mining and natural resource projects that fit its investment criteria. The company is particularly interested in opportunities where funding can support exploration, development, rehabilitation, production, processing, or other stages of the mining value chain.

Balkan Capital Assets also considers opportunities outside mining, including renewable energy, real estate, hospitality, commodities trading, production facilities, and infrastructure. However, mining and natural resources continue to represent a major part of the company’s investment focus.

Through its expanded activity, Balkan Capital Assets plans to continue reviewing new proposals from businesses and project owners seeking capital for qualified mining and resource-backed opportunities.

About Balkan Capital Assets

Balkan Capital Assets LLC is a US-based capital partner focused primarily on mining and natural resources. The company provides investment capital, project funding, and structured financing for qualified opportunities. Balkan Capital Assets LLC is registered at 16192 Coastal Hwy, Lewes, DE 19958, United States of America.