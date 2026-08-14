Paul Mueller Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 35 cents ($0.35) per share on its outstanding common stock. The action was taken on August 14, 2026, at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 35 cents ($0.35) per share is payable on September 25, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 25, 2026.

Press Contact: Daniel Winters | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | 417-575-9000

dwinters@paulmueller.com | paulmueller.com