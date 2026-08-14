Westlake Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today declared a regular dividend distribution of $0.533 per share for the second quarter of 2026. This dividend will be payable on September 10, 2026 to stockholders of record on August 25, 2026.

Westlake announced its first dividend on November 11, 2004 and has successively been paying and increasing its dividend for the past 22 years.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts, including statements regarding future payment of dividend, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. For more detailed information about the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, please refer to Westlake’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC in February 2026, and Westlake’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which was filed with the SEC in August 2026, respectively.

About Westlake

Celebrating 40 years of operations in 2026, Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer goods. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.westlake.com .

Contacts

Media Inquiries:

Westlake Corp.

Ben Ederington, 713-960-9111

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