American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Engages Lucosky Brookman LLP as Securities and Capital Markets Counsel for Planned National Exchange Uplisting

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), developer of the proprietary Texatron™ Fusion Engine™, has engaged Lucosky Brookman LLP (“Lucosky Brookman” or the “Firm”) to serve as securities and capital markets counsel to the Company, with a specific mandate covering the Company’s planned uplisting from the OTC Markets to the Nasdaq Capital Market or a comparable senior national securities exchange.

Under the engagement, Lucosky Brookman is expected to act as counsel to the Company with respect to the preparation and filing of a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the contemplated uplisting, related due diligence, the preparation of responses to any SEC comments and amendments, and the preparation and filing of the Company’s application for listing of its securities on a nationally recognized securities exchange. This registration statement is separate from, and additional to, the Company’s previously filed Form 10 registration statement under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Firm has additionally been engaged to serve as the Company’s Exchange Act counsel, covering periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, Section 16 filings on behalf of the Company’s officers and directors, and review of Company disclosures.

A Leading Capital Markets Practice in the Small- and Micro-Cap Segment

Lucosky Brookman is a corporate and litigation law firm headquartered in the New York metropolitan area, with offices and attorneys across the country. Its Capital Markets Practice represents public and private companies, investment banks, and institutional investors across the full range of securities transactions, including initial public offerings, uplistings, PIPEs, registered direct offerings, SPACs, and structured financings.

The Firm ranked #1 nationally as Issuer Counsel for total dollar amount advised on PIPE transactions in the third quarter of 2025, advising on 26 transactions totaling approximately $3.47 billion, according to PlacementTracker’s PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables. The Firm is widely recognized as one of the most active issuer-side securities practices serving the small- and micro-cap markets, and regularly serves as company counsel on Nasdaq and NYSE American listings and direct listings.

Strategic Rationale

American Fusion believes that engaging counsel with a dedicated, high-volume issuer-side uplisting and capital markets practice represents a meaningful step in the Company’s transition toward the disclosure, governance, and reporting standards expected of an exchange-listed issuer. The Company further believes that working with counsel that regularly transacts alongside underwriters, placement agents, institutional investors, and exchange listing qualifications staff may support the Company’s capital markets planning, corporate governance development, and long-term institutional positioning as its engineering and testing programs advance.

The engagement is intended to consolidate the Company’s securities counsel, registration statement work, exchange listing application, and ongoing Exchange Act compliance under a single firm with direct experience executing these processes for emerging growth issuers.

Michael G. Smith, Chief Legal Officer of American Fusion, commented: “Uplisting is not a press release, it is a process — a registration statement, an SEC review, a listing application, and a governance and reporting standard you have to be able to hold. We wanted counsel that does this work every day, at volume, for companies at our stage. Lucosky Brookman is among the most active issuer-side capital markets practices in the country, and we believe having that experience in our corner materially strengthens how we approach this next phase.”

Exchange Venue Considerations, Including the Texas Stock Exchange

The engagement contemplates a listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market or a comparable senior national securities exchange, which preserves the Company’s flexibility as to ultimate listing venue. As a Texas-domiciled company headquartered in Southlake, with its engineering and testing program conducted in-state at Texas Tech University and its Texatron™ platform certified by the Texas Department of State Health Services, American Fusion intends to evaluate the Texas Stock Exchange (“TXSE”) alongside Nasdaq as a potential listing venue.

TXSE received SEC approval of its Form 1 registration to operate as a national securities exchange on September 30, 2025, commenced trading operations in July 2026, and has indicated that corporate issuer listings are expected to follow later in 2026. TXSE operates as a single-tier exchange with listing standards and corporate governance requirements broadly comparable to those of Nasdaq and the NYSE, and requires prospective issuers to complete a confidential pre-application review. The Company completed a statutory conversion and redomestication from Delaware to Texas effective February 10, 2026, and believes a Texas-domiciled, Texas-headquartered, Texas-tested energy infrastructure company has a natural alignment with a Texas-based national exchange. The Company intends to assess venue selection with counsel as its registration process advances. The Company has not submitted a pre-application to TXSE and no determination as to listing venue has been made.

Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion, commented: “We are also going to look hard at the Texas Stock Exchange. We are a Texas company, our engine is being tested in Texas, and our certifications come from Texas. If a Texas-based national exchange is the right venue for our shareholders, we want that fully evaluated rather than defaulting to convention. Counsel’s job is to keep both doors open, and this engagement does that.”

Nelson added: “Our objective is to build American Fusion into a company that institutional investors can underwrite and that a national exchange can list. That requires the right technical program, the right governance, and the right advisors. This engagement is a deliberate step toward the standard we intend to operate at.”

Frankfurt Dual Listing Initiative

Separately, and as previously disclosed, the Company has engaged an advisory firm to assist in advancing a potential dual listing of its common stock on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. That initiative is intended to expand access to European institutional and retail investors and to align the Company more closely with prospective European suppliers, industrial partners, and stakeholders across the energy and advanced technology sectors, including in regions where helium-3 and related supply chain opportunities may be more accessible. The Frankfurt initiative is a secondary listing effort that would run parallel to, and is not a substitute for, the Company’s planned U.S. exchange uplisting; the Frankfurt process is being advanced by separate advisors and is not within the scope of Lucosky Brookman’s engagement.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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