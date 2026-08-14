New Earth Resources Announces Adoption of Quarterly Reporting Exemption under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW EARTH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: EATH) ("New Earth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").

Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on March 31. Under the SAR pilot program:

Interim Period: The Company will be exempt from filing an interim financial report and related Management's Discussion & Analysis for the first quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2026 and the third quarter (Q3) ending December 31, 2026; and

Ongoing Reporting: New Earth will continue to file six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of September 30, 2026) and audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of March 31, 2027).

The Company confirms it meets the SAR pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million as shown on its most recently filed audited annual financial statements, having been a reporting issuer in at least one jurisdiction of Canada for 12 months or more, and having filed all required periodic and timely disclosure documents under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About the Company

New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona, USA. Consisting of 14 lode claims spanning approximately 273 acres and contiguous state lease mineral land of approximately 268 acres, the Lucky Boy Project totals approximately 541 acres and covers a small open pit and underground workings that produced uranium in the 1950's, and again in the 1970's.

The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 23 claims covering approximately 1,102 hectares in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, known as the "SL Project", which is prospective for rare earth elements. In addition, the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Wine Rare Earth Project, comprising 2 non-contiguous mineral claims located in Labrador, Canada covering approximately 1,575 hectares.

For further information, please refer to the Company’s website at www.newearthresourcescorp.com or the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ), or contact the Company by email at info@newearthresourcescorp.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors "Lawrence Hay" President and CEO Tel: 778.317.8754 Email: info@newearthresourcescorp.com .

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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