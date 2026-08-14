Earth Is Running Out of Power for AI. One Tech Expert Explains Why Musk's Answer Is to Put Data Centers in Space.

Baltimore, MD, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence has run into a very physical limit: there may not be enough electricity on Earth to feed it. James Altucher explains why that shortage is behind one of Elon Musk's most audacious ideas, launching data centers into orbit.

Why Earth Is Running Out of Power for AI

The problem is stubbornly physical. AI data centers consume electricity and water on a scale that is straining the grid toward its limits. Goldman Sachs projects U.S. data center power demand will roughly double between 2025 and 2027.

Those numbers are already showing up in the real world. An analysis of SpaceX's FCC filing warns that data centers on the ground face mounting limits on power, water, land, and community patience, with one grid operator projecting a major power shortfall by 2027. In some regions, the grid simply can't add capacity fast enough to keep up.

It's also reaching household budgets. Analysts note the data center buildout is pushing electricity prices higher, and expect the pressure to continue through 2027. The more AI grows, the harder those limits push back, and the more urgent the search for an alternative becomes.

Why Space Solves It, According to SpaceX

Musk's answer is bold: if Earth can't power the machines, move the machines off Earth. The reasoning, drawn from SpaceX's own filing, is harder to dismiss than it first sounds. Space offers two things the ground never can, unlimited sunlight and free cooling.

SpaceX's filing says that in orbit, chips can run on solar power that's low cost and unlimited, and use the cold of space for cooling at no operating cost. There's no atmosphere to dim the sun, and the vacuum of space carries heat away on its own. No power bill, no cooling towers, no land. In theory, an orbital data center sidesteps the exact limits choking data centers on the ground.

Altucher's role is to make sense of it for a general audience. Powering computing at this scale, whether in a Texas field or hundreds of miles overhead, is part of why Musk needs so many more chips, chips Altucher calls "the bedrock of the AI revolution." The power problem and the chip shortage, in his telling, are two sides of the same story.

A Bold New Vision for AI Infrastructure

Building data centers in space represents one of the most ambitious ideas ever proposed for artificial intelligence infrastructure. While the concept is still in its early stages, it reflects the extraordinary scale of the computing demands AI is creating.

Altucher believes the bigger story isn't whether every detail unfolds exactly as envisioned. It's that companies are already searching for entirely new ways to power the next generation of AI, underscoring just how significant this technological shift has become.

Why It Matters Now

As AI continues expanding, the need for computing power, electricity, and advanced chips is becoming one of the defining challenges of the industry.

Altucher believes the companies helping solve those challenges could become some of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI revolution, making this a trend worth understanding while it's still developing.

About the Presentation

In his new presentation , James Altucher explains why AI's hunger for power is driving Musk toward space, why that points back to a chip shortage, and what it could mean for the AI era.

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. Click here to watch.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a venture capitalist and technology expert known for analyzing emerging innovation across artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and global connectivity. He has authored multiple books, hosted a widely downloaded podcast, and built a reputation for explaining complex technological shifts in accessible terms.

Paradigm Press is one of the largest independent financial research publishers in the United States, with a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,900 reviews. It operates free of advertiser influence, dedicated to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.