Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Nears Sellout With 11,000 Buyers While XRP Price Prediction Eyes $10

MONACO, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe as the presale nears sellout with its holder count nearing the 11,000-buyer mark. The project has now raised $2.32 million, crossed 10,900+ holders, and reached a presale price of $0.02654.





The update comes as XRP price prediction headlines continue to watch whether XRP can target $10 in a full bull-market breakout. XRP remains one of crypto’s biggest payment-token stories, but its next major leg depends on liquidity, ETF attention, whale activity, and a resistance breakout.

AlphaPepe is moving faster at the presale level. Stage 19 sold out fast, Stage 20 is live, the August 19th launch update reveal is nearing, and whales are rushing in before the next announcement cycle.

AlphaPepe Nears Sellout as Buyers Rush Into Stage 20

AlphaPepe has now raised $2.32 million and passed 10,900+ holders, putting the presale close to the 11,000-buyer milestone.

That matters because holder growth is one of the clearest signals retail buyers watch before a token lists. The funding is rising, the holder count is climbing, and the current $ALPE price has moved to $0.02654.

Stage 19 sold out fast, and Stage 20 is now live. That momentum is creating urgency because the presale entry does not stay open forever. Once the window moves forward or public trading begins, the current price disappears.

August 19th Launch Update Reveal Is Nearing

AlphaPepe has confirmed that its August 19th launch update reveal is nearing, giving buyers a clear date to watch while the presale tightens.

Buyers are reacting to a closing presale, rising holder demand, Stage 20 momentum, and a dated launch update now only days away.

Whales are joining in because time is running out before the next reveal. Public-market buyers wait for the chart. Presale buyers try to position before the chart exists.

Tier-1 Listing Rumours Add More Pressure

AlphaPepe’s exchange story is becoming another major retail trigger. Rumours of Tier-1 listings are approaching after the project already secured three CEX partnerships.

Exchange access can change how quickly a presale reaches wider visibility after launch. Many meme coin presales raise funds but struggle to secure meaningful market access. AlphaPepe is building exchange momentum before public trading begins.

Rumours are not confirmed listings, and nothing is guaranteed. But the setup is exactly what buyers watch before a token moves from presale pricing to exchange discovery.

Bonus Drop Live With Up to +200% Extra ALPE

AlphaPepe has also launched its Bonus Drop, giving buyers another reason to act before the presale window closes.

Users click to reveal a bonus of +10%, +30%, +50%, +100%, or +200% extra ALPE. Every draw wins, and the bonus stays active for 48 hours.

The bonus applies to every qualifying buy during that active window. Buy once or multiple times while the bonus is active, and the revealed extra ALPE applies to each qualifying buy.

Previous purchase activity also improves the odds of landing the larger multipliers, giving loyal buyers a stronger shot at the biggest bonuses.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Live Utility Before Launch

AlphaPepe is not relying only on meme coin hype. The project is building around AlphaSwap, its AI DEX product, with Early Access already live and some AI features available.

That separates AlphaPepe from roadmap-only presales that ask buyers to wait until after launch before seeing anything real.

AlphaSwap supports pre-swap intelligence, risk checks, trend signals, and smarter decision-making before users enter volatile tokens.

XRP Price Prediction Eyes $10

XRP price prediction headlines continue to watch whether XRP can target $10 in a strong bull-market scenario.

The case depends on stronger liquidity, renewed ETF attention, whale accumulation , broader risk appetite, and enough buying pressure to break through major resistance. XRP still has one of the strongest payment-token brands in crypto, but it already trades on a public chart with visible liquidity and resistance zones.

AlphaPepe is earlier. It remains before public-market price discovery, which is why buyers are comparing the upside setup against larger assets that are already priced by open markets.

AlphaPepe Moves Toward Public Price Discovery

AlphaPepe has now raised $2.32 million, crossed 10,900+ holders, entered Stage 20 at $0.02654, and confirmed that its August 19th launch update reveal is nearing.

With Bonus Drop live, Tier-1 listing rumours building after three CEX partnerships, and AlphaSwap Early Access already available, AlphaPepe is tightening its presale window before public trading.

XRP price prediction headlines may be watching $10, but AlphaPepe buyers are watching the window before the chart exists.

VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the XRP price prediction?

XRP price prediction targets $10 in an aggressive bull-market scenario if liquidity improves, ETF attention returns, whale accumulation continues, and XRP breaks major resistance.

Why is AlphaPepe presale gaining traction?

AlphaPepe presale is gaining traction because it has $2.32 million raised, 10,900+ holders, Stage 20 live at $0.02654, Bonus Drop live, AlphaSwap Early Access, and an August 19th launch update reveal nearing.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io



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