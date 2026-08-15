The Countdown Is On: WhipNash Hummer EV Giveaway Charges Toward August 31 Finale

Nashville, TN, Aug. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhipNash has entered the final weeks of its Made in America Giveaway #1, giving eligible participants until 11:59:59 p.m. CDT on August 31, 2026, to submit entries for a grand prize package valued at approximately $130,000.

The package includes a 2025 GMC Hummer EV 3X Pickup, a VIP trip to Nashville and $20,000. A random drawing is expected to take place on or about September 7, 2026, after eligible entries have been received and verified.

For people who have already entered, the final stretch is an opportunity to review their current entry total and decide whether to add more eligible entries before the sweepstakes closes. WhipNash provides both a purchase method and a free mail-in method of entry, allowing participants to choose the route that works for them.

Ways to build an entry total before the deadline

· Shop qualifying products at win.whipnash.com. Eligible online purchases receive entries based on the pre-tax purchase amount, excluding shipping and handling and after discounts.

· Watch for announced bonus-entry periods. When active, qualifying actions may receive multiplied entry values as described on the giveaway website and in the official rules.

· Use the no-purchase mail-in method. Each valid, individually mailed entry must follow the handwriting, envelope, postmark and receipt requirements in the official rules.

Entrants who plan to participate again should avoid waiting until the final hours. Product availability, shipping charges and web traffic can change as the deadline approaches, while mail-in entries must be postmarked by August 31 and received by September 5.

The sweepstakes is open to eligible U.S. residents who satisfy the requirements in the official rules. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received. Full details, including entry values, eligibility, restrictions and the free entry method, are available at whipnash.com/giveaway-rules/.

SWEEPSTAKES DISCLOSURE

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT IMPROVE THE CHANCE OF WINNING. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59:59 p.m. CDT on August 31, 2026. Odds depend on the total number of eligible entries received. Subject to the complete Official Rules at whipnash.com/giveaway-rules/.

About WhipNash

WhipNash is an exotic and luxury car rental company based in Nashville, Tennessee. The company offers a curated fleet of high-end vehicles with white-glove, valet-style delivery to Nashville International Airport, hotels, homes, events, and approved locations throughout the Nashville area. WhipNash serves visitors, residents, business travelers, event planners, production teams, and anyone looking to make their Nashville experience unforgettable.

Press Inquiries

Email: support [at] whipnash.com

Phone: +1 615-913-5645

Address: 222 2nd Ave S, STE 1700, Nashville, TN 37201

Web: https://whipnash.com

Press Kit: Available at https://whipnash.com/press