Aartech Canada Named Canadian Distributor for TAKEX America Security Sensing Technologies

Oshawa, ON, Aug. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aartech Canada Inc., a Canadian distributor of security, automation, networking, and smart building technologies since 2002, is pleased to announce that it has been appointed as an authorized Canadian distributor for TAKEX America Inc., a leading manufacturer of security sensing technologies.

Through this new distribution relationship, Aartech Canada will support Canadian dealers, integrators, installers, and security professionals with access to TAKEX security sensing products, including perimeter protection sensors, passive infrared sensors, request-to-exit sensors, and the new VS-1000E vape and smoking sensor.

TAKEX sensors are used in a wide range of commercial, industrial, institutional, and residential security applications. The product line is particularly well suited for integrators requiring reliable detection solutions for perimeter security, intrusion detection, CCTV activation, access control, and specialized sensing applications.

As a stocking Canadian distributor, Aartech Canada will provide product availability, Canadian ordering support, technical assistance, and system design support for TAKEX products. Aartech’s Ontario-based team will support customers across Canada, helping security professionals select and deploy the appropriate sensing technologies for their projects.

“We’re pleased to add TAKEX to our professional security product offering,” said Robert Mowles, President of Aartech Canada Inc. “TAKEX is well known in the security industry for reliable sensing technology, and the product line fits well with the needs of Canadian installers and integrators. Our role is to make these products easier to access in Canada while also providing the training, technical and application support our customers need.”

The TAKEX VS-1000E vape and smoking sensor is expected to be of particular interest to schools, public facilities, commercial buildings, and other environments where vaping detection has become a growing concern. The VS-1000E is designed for straightforward integration, including relay output options for connection to existing alarm, notification, or building systems. Unlike competing products it doesn’t require complicated software and focuses strictly on smoke and vape detection so it does not include other sensors like microphones.

“Canada is an important market for TAKEX, and we are pleased to work with Aartech Canada to expand product availability and support for Canadian security professionals,” said Gary Bluth, Director of Technical Sales. “Aartech’s technical focus and experience serving the Canadian dealer and integrator market make them a strong distribution partner for brand.”

TAKEX will participate in the upcoming Aartech Vendor Fair on August 20, 2026, at Donalda Golf Club in Toronto. Dealers, integrators, and security professionals interested in learning more about TAKEX products are encouraged to contact Aartech Canada for event details and attendance information.

For more information about TAKEX products available through Aartech Canada, visit https://www.aartechpro.ca/brand/takex or contact Aartech directly.

About Aartech Canada Inc.

Aartech Canada Inc. is a Canadian distributor of security, automation, networking, access control, surveillance, and smart building technologies. Founded in 2002 and based in Oshawa, Ontario, Aartech supports professional installers, integrators, dealers, and business customers across Canada with product sourcing, technical support, and system design assistance.

Aartech Canada Inc.

1129 Wentworth St. W, Unit 2B

Oshawa, ON L1J 8P7

Canada

Phone: 416-800-0710

Toll Free: 1-877-760-3105

Website: www.aartechpro.ca

About TAKEX America Inc.

TAKEX America Inc. supplies security sensing technologies for the North American market, including active infrared beams, passive infrared sensors, request-to-exit sensors, door sensors, and specialized detection products. TAKEX sensors are used in applications including perimeter protection, intrusion detection, CCTV activation, access control, and facility security.

Contact:

Aartech Canada Inc.

Robert Mowles

President

news@aartechpro.ca

Phone: 416-800-0710

Toll Free: 1-877-760-3105

Website: www.aartechpro.ca

Press Inquiries

Robert Mowles

President

rmowles [at] aartechpro.ca

https://www.aartechpro.ca