MoonRush Launches Social Trading App Combining On-Chain Market Discovery and AI-Powered Risk Protection

DOVER, Del., Aug. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoonRush has launched its social trading app for crypto markets, bringing token discovery, trader and wallet tracking, on-chain market data, social features and AI-powered risk protection into a mobile experience. The platform is designed to help users monitor emerging token activity, follow public wallet activity, review market information and interact with supported on-chain markets while maintaining control of their assets through a non-custodial structure.





A New Way to Discover Crypto Markets

For many crypto traders, finding a token is only the first step. They also want to know why it is moving, who is trading it and what is happening on-chain.

MoonRush brings these pieces together in one app.

Users can explore trending tokens and check important market information such as price charts, trading volume, liquidity, market capitalization and holder data. This gives traders a simple way to look beyond the price and understand more about the market they are watching.

MoonRush also adds a social layer to token discovery. Users can follow traders and public wallets, watch their activity and see when the wallets they follow make moves.

This can make finding new tokens more personal. Instead of looking at hundreds of assets, traders can also follow the people and wallets whose activity they find interesting.

For traders who are already familiar with on-chain market discovery platforms such as DexScreener, MoonRush adds another layer around the market data: the ability to follow traders, wallets and social activity in the same experience.





Social Trading, With More Context

Social trading has become a more visible part of crypto. Platforms such as Fomo have shown how social discovery can become part of the trading experience, allowing users to see what other traders are doing and discover tokens through a social feed.

MoonRush is part of the same broader social trading category, but takes a different approach.

While Fomo puts social discovery at the center of the experience, MoonRush combines social features with token data, wallet activity and on-chain market information.

In simple terms, Fomo brings a social-first approach to crypto trading, while MoonRush combines an on-chain market discovery experience with a social layer.

The difference is not about choosing between social trading and market data. MoonRush brings the two together.

A wallet transaction can be more useful when traders can see the activity behind it. A token can also become more interesting when several wallets or traders start moving toward the same market.

MoonRush allows users to follow these activities and use them as additional context for their own research.

The goal is not to tell users what they should buy. Instead, the platform gives them more information to consider before making a decision.

AI-Powered Risk Protection

More information does not remove the risks of crypto trading. New tokens can gain attention quickly, while some assets may carry risks that are not immediately obvious.

MoonRush uses AI to add another layer of protection to the trading experience.

The platform can identify tokens that may carry significant risks and show warnings before users trade. When a token is considered too risky, MoonRush can also disable the Buy function.

This gives traders another moment to stop and check an asset before putting money into it.

MoonRush does not position AI as a tool that predicts whether a token will go up or down. Instead, AI is used to help identify potential warning signs and give users more information before they trade.

The final decision remains with the trader.

That idea is simple: discover the market, check the information, understand the risks and then decide.

One App Across Multiple Chains

Crypto markets are no longer limited to one blockchain. New tokens, communities and narratives can appear across different networks, making it harder for traders to keep track of everything in one place.

MoonRush is built for this multi-chain market.

The platform supports trading across Solana, Base, BNB Chain and Robinhood, giving users one place to discover tokens, follow market activity and trade across different networks.

Instead of switching between different apps for different chains, users can access supported markets through the same MoonRush experience.

Multi-chain support also fits naturally with the social side of the platform. A trader can discover a token on one network, follow wallet activity and explore other markets without changing the way they use the app.

The goal is to make moving between different markets feel more straightforward while keeping token discovery, social activity and trading in one place.





From Discovery to Decision

MoonRush brings several parts of the crypto trading experience into one place.

Users can discover trending tokens, look at market data, follow traders and wallets, monitor social activity, check potential risks and trade supported assets.

The idea can be summed up simply: Discover. Check. Understand. Assess. Decide.

Instead of making trading decisions for users, MoonRush gives them more context around the decision.

This can be useful in fast-moving crypto markets, where a token can suddenly attract attention and trading activity within a short period of time.

A price chart can show what happened. A wallet can show who is moving. Social activity can show what people are talking about. Risk protection can highlight potential warning signs.

MoonRush brings these different signals closer together so traders can research a market without constantly moving between different tools.

In short, MoonRush is a mobile social trading app that combines crypto market discovery, trader and wallet tracking, multi-chain trading and AI-powered risk protection in one place.





Built for Mobile Crypto Trading

MoonRush is available on both iOS and Android, giving traders access to its social trading experience from their mobile devices.

The mobile-first approach makes it easier to keep up with market activity throughout the day, whether users are checking trending tokens, watching wallets they follow or looking for new markets across supported chains.

For traders who want more than a traditional chart-based experience, MoonRush offers a different way to explore crypto markets by combining trading with social discovery, wallet activity and market data.

A Different Approach to Social Trading

Social trading can mean different things depending on how a platform is built. Some platforms focus mainly on the social side of trading, helping users discover traders, follow market conversations and find tokens through other people.

MoonRush takes a broader approach by connecting social activity with the information behind the market. Users can follow traders and wallets, explore token data, track activity across multiple chains and use AI-powered risk protection as part of the same trading experience.

This makes MoonRush useful for traders who want to see not only what is trending, but also what is happening behind the trend.

Platforms such as Fomo have helped make social trading more familiar to crypto users. MoonRush builds on the same idea of learning from market activity and other traders, while putting more focus on on-chain data, wallet activity and market research.

As crypto markets continue to spread across different chains, social signals and on-chain activity are becoming increasingly connected. For traders, having these signals in one place can make it easier to research a market before deciding whether to trade.

MoonRush brings these pieces together in a mobile trading experience, giving users another way to discover markets, follow activity and make decisions with more context.

Contact Details:

lyra

contact@moonrush.space

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