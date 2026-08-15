Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Pakistan: The Morning After - An Independence Day Message





ISLAMABAD, Aug. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of Pakistan, has issued an Independence Day message reflecting on the meaning of freedom, the resilience of the Pakistani people and the continuing work of building a country that remains, in the words of the message, “not finished, not defeated, still becoming.”

On the morning of Independence Day, Islamabad is strangely beautiful.

The streets are quieter than usual. Green and white flags have appeared overnight, tied to trees, balconies, cars and government buildings. For a few hours, the city seems to remember something that the rest of the year makes us too busy to notice: that a country is not only its arguments, its shortages, its victories or its disappointments. It is also the feeling of belonging somewhere.

In its Independence Day message, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting reflected on this quieter dimension of independence: the country that exists not only in ceremonies and declarations, but in the millions of ordinary things people do after the declaration is over.

A file is opened. A school opens its doors. A doctor begins her shift. A father pays a child’s school fee. A young woman arrives at work, sits at a table and speaks her mind. A shopkeeper lifts his shutter. Somewhere, a train leaves a station.

And the country continues.

The message noted that perhaps this is what independence means when you are living inside it: not a single moment frozen in history, but the astonishing privilege of having tomorrow.

Pakistan has had its frightening days. The country has known the sudden silence that falls over a nation when its security is tested, and the peculiar intimacy of watching millions of strangers become, for a moment, one people.

In those moments, courage is not an abstract national virtue. It is the ordinary courage of people going to work, opening their shops, holding their children close and refusing to surrender the future to fear.

And when the guns give way to difficult conversations, there is another kind of courage: the courage to speak, to listen, to choose restraint when anger would have been easier.

The Ministry’s message reflected that nations, like people, may grow in this way, not by becoming perfect, but by becoming capable of carrying their imperfections without losing hope.

Pakistan is, after all, a country of contradictions.

An old man argues politics over tea while a young woman checks her phone beside him. A village child dreams of becoming a doctor. A crowded market contains, within a few steps, centuries of history and the newest fashion. A woman leaves home in the morning, goes to an office, leads a meeting, returns to her children and complains about the traffic on rhe way home.

There is difficulty here. Of course there is. But there is also possibility.

And perhaps possibility is the most precious inheritance a country can give its people. The Independence Day message emphasised that celebrating Pakistan does not require pretending that it has no wounds. It means recognising instead the strange, stubborn fact that it keeps becoming. Every generation adds something. Every child who learns. Every woman who leads. Every citizen who serves. Every conversation that replaces confrontation. Every morning when people wake up and decide, once again, to carry on.

Independence, then, is not only something that happened. It is something that continues.

It lives in the ordinary morning after the celebrations, when the flags remain on the balconies and the streets begin to fill again; when schools open, offices begin, shops lift their shutters and trains leave their stations. It lives in the simple fact that there is another morning. And another. And another.

The Ministry’s Independence Day message concludes with a reflection on the country Pakistan remains: “Not finished. Not defeated. Still becoming. And, after all these years, still full of tomorrow.”

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