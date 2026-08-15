The King Center and Divine Nine Launch Historic Fundraising Campaign to Preserve Critical History and Amplify Nonviolence365® Ahead of King100

Atlanta, GA., Aug. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, in partnership with the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), announced #D9StrongerTogether, a unified fundraising campaign mobilizing members of all nine historically Black Greek-letter organizations to preserve The King Center's critical history and archives, deepen its nonviolence education and training, and champion the Center's continued work as it approaches King100, the multi-year celebration marking the 100th birthdays of Mrs. Coretta Scott King in 2027 and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 2029. The King Center's archives are home to the largest collection of primary source materials on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Mrs. Coretta Scott King, and the Civil Rights Movement related to their leadership.

This collaboration marks a powerful continuation of a relationship that began even before The King Center’s founding. In 1967, Coretta Scott King personally intervened to save Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birth home and the surrounding homes from demolition, an act of preservation that laid the foundation for the institution she would establish just a year later. Member organizations of the Divine Nine, including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated; and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated, provided critical funding that enabled The King Center to restore the homes between 1971 and 1974. The birth home was dedicated and opened to the public in 1975 and became the first home of a Black American birth home to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The campaign invites all Divine Nine members, affiliates, and supporters to contribute $19.30, a symbolic nod to the NPHC’s founding year. With a goal of $2.5 million, the initiative aims to galvanize at least 130,000 donors, while also welcoming larger gifts from those able to give more. The first phase of the fundraising window begins August 15th, with major momentum planned for the MLK Holiday in 2027 and a formal close during Coretta Scott King’s Centennial Birthday Celebration.

Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President & CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated and Chair of the Divine Nine Council of Presidents stated “Today, the Divine Nine stands together, this time as a unified front, to ensure that The King Center’s mission endures and leaves a lasting impact for generations to come. “The Divine Nine remains dedicated to amplifying the legacy and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and work of Coretta Scott King. At a time when communities across our nation and the world seek unity and hope, we are called to lead with integrity, inspire meaningful action, and champion the principles of nonviolence that Dr. King so powerfully embodied. We proudly stand in partnership with The King Center as we work to create transformational financial impact to keep the legacy alive."

Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center, emphasized the significance of this moment, stating:

"The Divine Nine has stood with my family and The King Center at pivotal moments in history and this campaign reflects that same spirit of unity and purpose. #D9StrongerTogether is more than a fundraiser, it is a call to action as we build toward King100 and strengthen the work that will carry us into the next generation.”

Dr. King continues, “By joining forces, we expand our capacity to educate, empower, and help shape a world rooted in justice, humanity, equity and peace. Together, we are laying the foundation for a new era of impact, ensuring that the King Center remains a global home for courageous leadership, transformative learning, and the disciplined practice of nonviolence that my parents devoted their lives to and entrusted to us as a living legacy.”

The King100 Commemoration is designed to elevate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s teachings through global programming, cultural experiences, and educational innovation. Powered by a capital campaign, it will serve as a launching pad to transform The King Center into a state-of-the-art destination featuring immersive technologies, expanded archives, and interactive exhibits. King100 also includes the creation of a dedicated endowment, securing the financial foundation Mrs. King long envisioned but never saw realized, so that the Center's mission thrives with strength and stability.

The commemoration will also entail a series of major activations, including a global music series, new artistic releases, and a Centennial Celebration Concert that brings together musicians from around the world. Alongside these cultural events, King100 will launch programs focused on housing, economic opportunity, and education, each shaped by Dr. King’s teachings and Mrs. King’s commitment to empowerment. Together, these efforts create a forward-looking framework that honors the past while building the capacity to drive meaningful change in the years ahead.

As the nation approaches these two historic milestones, The King Center and the Divine Nine

invite supporters everywhere to stand #D9StrongerTogether by investing in the work that educates, equips, and empowers the next generation to lead with nonviolence, truth, love, and justice.

For more information, visit www.thekingcenter.org/D9Stronger

Media Contacts:

The King Center

Momina Bryant

Mbryant@thekingcenter.org

404-437-1206

National Pan-Hellenic Council

Tina Fernandez

TFernandezNPHC@gmail.com

843-480-8503

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center’s premier educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next-generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal, and conflict reconciliation skills, as well as empower individuals to address injustice.

About National Pan-Hellenic Council

The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is a collaborative umbrella council composed of historically African American fraternities and sororities also referred to as Black Greek Letter Organizations (BGLOs) or the Divine Nine®. Its nine member organizations include five fraternities: Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Phi Beta Sigma, and Iota Phi Theta, and four sororities: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, and Sigma Gamma Rho. The council promotes interaction through forums, meetings, and other media for the exchange of information and engages in cooperative programming and initiatives through various activities and functions

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