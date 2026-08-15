Forget SpaceX and Tesla. Elon Is Quietly Building Something Bigger Than Both. COMBINED?

Washington, D.C., Aug. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most people still think of Elon Musk's businesses as a collection of separate companies, a car maker here, a rocket company there. In a new presentation , James Altucher argues that view is already out of date, and that Musk is quietly assembling something far larger than any one of them on its own.

The former hedge fund manager's claim is striking. He believes Musk is combining his companies into what he calls "the most dominant business on earth," a single enterprise that would be worth more than SpaceX and Tesla are, even added together.

The Bigger Vision Taking Shape

Altucher describes the end result as a "Super Corporation, the first of its kind, excelling in all of the world's most advanced technologies." In his telling, it would span electric cars, reusable rockets, robotics, satellite internet, and artificial intelligence, all under a single roof.

No company in history, he argues, has ever held that combination at once. Where today's largest businesses tend to dominate a single field, Altucher believes Musk is stitching together several at the same time. That breadth, in his view, is what would make the combined entity larger than the sum of its famous parts.

This is why he suggests looking past SpaceX and Tesla as separate names. The interesting story, in his telling, isn't either company on its own. It's what they become together, and what that convergence could mean.

Why He Says It's Already Happening

Altucher argues the merger isn't a distant idea but a process already well underway. He describes Musk's companies as "practically a single entity at this point, already," pointing to how deeply they now share technology, capital, and people.

The financial ties are concrete. He notes that "Tesla generated $573 million in revenue from SpaceX and xAI in 2025 alone," and that the companies have made large cross-investments in one another. In his telling, businesses this entangled are already operating closer to one enterprise than three.

The idea has moved into the open, too. On Tesla's July earnings call, Musk declined to rule out combining the companies, saying it "has got to be done with the appropriate process," and he pointed to "more and more overlap" between them. What Altucher predicted, the market is now openly asking about.

The Project Pulling Them Together

One force accelerating the convergence, in Altucher's telling, is the companies' shared hunger for computing power. Building the chips they need is something neither can easily do alone, which gives Musk a reason to pull his businesses closer together.

That shared need is no longer theoretical. On August 6, Reuters reported that SpaceX and Tesla will jointly invest $16.8 billion to build a massive new chip plant in Texas, a project owned across Musk's companies rather than by any one of them. For Altucher, a jointly owned undertaking of that size is exactly the kind of thing that binds separate companies into one.

Altucher believes the growing alignment between Musk's companies points toward a much larger vision already taking shape. In his view, the increasing collaboration across Tesla, SpaceX, xAI, Starlink, and other ventures reflects a strategy that becomes more compelling with each new project connecting them.

Why It Matters Now

The connections between Musk's companies are becoming increasingly visible. From shared technology and talent to joint investments and major infrastructure projects, Altucher believes each new development reinforces the idea that these businesses are becoming part of a much larger ecosystem.

For Altucher, that's the real story. Rather than viewing Tesla, SpaceX, xAI, and Musk's other ventures as separate companies, he believes they're evolving into a coordinated technology platform spanning artificial intelligence, robotics, transportation, communications, and advanced manufacturing. He explains why he believes this broader vision could become one of the defining business stories of the decade in his free presentation .

About the Presentation

In his new presentation , James Altucher explains why he believes Elon Musk is quietly combining his companies into a single enterprise, why he thinks it could be worth more than SpaceX and Tesla combined, and what he's watching as it takes shape.

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. Click here to watch.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a veteran venture capitalist and angel investor who has spent more than four decades identifying emerging technology trends before they reach the mainstream.

Paradigm Press is one of the largest independent financial research publishers in the United States, with a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,900 reviews. It operates free of advertiser influence, dedicated to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.