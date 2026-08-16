WorkBuddy Brings AI-Native Productivity to Thailand, Helping Professionals Turn Ideas into Finished Work

BANGKOK, Aug. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorkBuddy is bringing its AI-native desktop workspace to users in Thailand, giving professionals, developers, entrepreneurs and cross-border teams a practical way to turn everyday instructions into completed work.

Rather than functioning only as a chatbot, WorkBuddy is designed to understand a goal, break it into steps and carry out the work. Users can ask it to prepare reports, presentations, spreadsheets and documents, while multiple AI agents can work in parallel on different parts of a task.

Throughout August 2026, users in Thailand and around the world can use Hy3 large language model on WorkBuddy at no cost, through 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on August 31, 2026.

The experience includes specialist AI capabilities covering operations, design, data and development. WorkBuddy also supports a skills marketplace and connections with commonly used productivity and collaboration tools, allowing users to build workflows around the way they already work.

For individual professionals, the value is straightforward: less time spent switching between tools or repeating manual steps, and more support in moving from an idea to a usable result. For developers and entrepreneurs, WorkBuddy can also support research, content production, analysis and project work.

In Thailand, WorkBuddy Pro is priced at THB 361 per month—the lowest-priced plan among the paid AI subscriptions compared. It costs about half as much as ChatGPT Plus (THB 699) and substantially less than Claude Cowork (THB 580), giving users a more affordable way to access a professional AI workspace.

In Thailand, WorkBuddy adds localized support for users who need to understand regional markets. Through its Global Development Zone and AI Navigator+ capabilities, the platform provides country-focused expertise covering Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, with support across areas including market strategy, business development, finance and tax, human resources, legal compliance and public affairs.

WorkBuddy also brings model access together through TokenHub, allowing users to switch among supported AI models with a focus on stable use and cost control. Combined with specialist agents and integrated workflows, this gives users a practical way to access multiple AI capabilities without assembling separate tools for every task.

As AI becomes part of everyday work, WorkBuddy aims to help more people use AI not only to answer questions, but to complete real tasks — from planning and research to creation, analysis and delivery.

Contact:

Young Cao

ycao@westoeast.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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