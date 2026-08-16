Mavro Asset Ecosystem Announces August 17 Launch of Public Token Sale on PinkSale





BERLIN, Aug. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavro Asset Ecosystem, a Web3 platform focused on tokenized digital assets, NFT-based node ownership, staking and community participation, today announced the launch of its public token sale on PinkSale, scheduled to begin August 17, 2026.

The public sale represents a new phase in Mavro Asset Ecosystem’s development as the company works to expand its blockchain-based platform and introduce the $MAVRO token to a broader community of participants.

Mavro Asset Ecosystem describes its platform as decentralized financial infrastructure designed to provide access to tokenized assets, NFT nodes, decentralized trading, staking and governance features. According to the company, the ecosystem is built around blockchain-based asset verification and token utility.

The $MAVRO token will operate on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20) and is intended to support participation across the Mavro ecosystem, including staking, ecosystem services, node-related activities and community governance initiatives.

Public Sale Details

The Mavro Asset Ecosystem public sale is scheduled to commence on August 17, 2026, through PinkSale.

Key token information provided by the company includes:

Token Name: MAVRO

MAVRO Token Symbol: $MAVRO

$MAVRO Blockchain: BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20)

BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20) Total Supply: 11,000,000,000 MAVRO

11,000,000,000 MAVRO Public Sale Allocation: 5%

5% Initial Market Capitalization: $211.7 million?

$211.7 million? Fully Diluted Valuation: $8.47 million

$8.47 million Public Sale Token Price: $0.00070

$0.00070 Listing Price: $0.00077

$0.00077 Circulating Supply at TGE: 275,000,000 MAVRO

275,000,000 MAVRO Scheduled DEX Listing: September 11, 2026



Important: The Initial Market Capitalization figure above should be confirmed by Mavro before publication because the supplied materials list $211.7K in one section, while other figures may imply a different calculation.





The public sale will be conducted through PinkSale at:

https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/bsc/0x58C912F691360d659529b98cf30d9ac2b4E28C79

Mavro Asset Ecosystem Features

According to Mavro Asset Ecosystem, the platform is developing several blockchain-based components, including:

Proof of Value Protocol: Mavro is developing a protocol intended to support on-chain verification and representation of asset-related information.

NFT Node Ownership: The ecosystem includes NFT-based nodes designed to provide participants with access to specified ecosystem functions and reward mechanisms.

Staking: The $MAVRO token is designed to support staking functionality within the ecosystem.

Token Utility: The company plans to use $MAVRO across multiple ecosystem functions and future platform integrations.

Deflationary Mechanism: Mavro states that its ecosystem includes a token-burning mechanism intended to reduce the token supply according to the project's planned parameters.

Community Participation: The platform also includes a community and ambassador structure intended to support ecosystem development and user participation.

Development and Ecosystem Roadmap

Following the public sale, Mavro Asset Ecosystem plans to continue development of its platform and token infrastructure.

The company's current roadmap includes:

August 17, 2026: Public sale launch on PinkSale

Public sale launch on PinkSale September 11, 2026: Planned DEX listing

Planned DEX listing Future: Additional exchange listings and ecosystem development



Mavro Asset Ecosystem states that its development roadmap includes continued work on its NFT node infrastructure, staking functionality, marketplace-related capabilities and broader ecosystem integrations.

The company has also published project information, including its whitepaper and token metrics, through its official channels.

About Mavro Asset Ecosystem

Mavro Asset Ecosystem is a Web3 project focused on blockchain-based digital assets, NFT nodes, staking and community participation. The platform is designed around the $MAVRO token, which operates on the BNB Smart Chain.

For additional information, visit https://www.mavroasset.com/.

Whitepaper: https://mavroasset.com/files/Mavro-Asset-Whitepaper.pdf

Public Sale: https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/bsc/0x58C912F691360d659529b98cf30d9ac2b4E28C79

Media Kit: https://mavroasset.com/media-kit

CertiK Project Page: https://skynet.certik.com/projects/mavro-asset-ecosystem

BscScan: https://bscscan.com/token/0xaAc5Bf838926347DeF35e565A146fA383106e744

Medium: https://medium.com/@mavroassetecosystem/introducing-mavro-asset-ecosystem-acb850a65d6a?source=user_profile

Coingecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/mavro-2

X: https://x.com/MavroAsset

Telegram: https://t.me/mavro_community

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mavroassetecosystem/

TikTok: http://www.tiktok.com/@mavroassetecosystem

About the $MAVRO Token

The $MAVRO token is a digital asset issued on the BNB Smart Chain. Information regarding the token supply, sale allocation, pricing, distribution schedule and future listings is based on information provided by Mavro Asset Ecosystem and may be subject to change.

The capacity amount is neither a business offering nor a request for an offer to acquire or purchase securities, regardless of the manner.





Contact Details:

Mavro Team

asset@mavroasset.com

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