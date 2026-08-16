Globalstar Confirms Successful Launch of All 8 HIBLEO-4 Replacement Satellites

COVINGTON, La., Aug. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globalstar (NASDAQ: GSAT), a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, today announced the successful launch and deployment of its latest satellites, marking another significant milestone in the continued expansion of the Company's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation.

Following a successful launch, all satellites were successfully dispensed from the launch vehicle and have reached their intended orbital planes. Globalstar's Satellite Operations Command Center team has established communications with each satellite, and all are currently under the Company's command and control. Initial health assessments indicate the satellites are performing as expected, and engineers are actively monitoring their status as they progress through early orbit operations.

"The successful launch and deployment of these satellites is an important milestone for Globalstar and our customers around the world," said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, Globalstar CEO. "With all satellites safely in their intended orbital planes and under our command and control, we are pleased with the mission's progress and are now focused on completing early orbit operations for the satellites to provide additional resiliency across our network."

The newly launched satellites will undergo a series of commissioning activities, including comprehensive system testing and calibration, before being integrated into Globalstar's operational constellation. These activities are designed to verify satellite performance and ensure they meet the Company's rigorous operational standards prior to entering commercial service.

Additional updates on the commissioning process and the satellites' entry into operational service will be provided as key milestones are achieved.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a global telecommunications provider connecting what matters most. Through our industry-leading low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation and licensed Band 53/n53 spectrum, we deliver reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity solutions that empower customers worldwide to connect, transmit, and communicate smarter.

Our comprehensive connectivity ecosystem includes software-defined, purpose-built private wireless network platform, coupled with Globalstar Band 53 in XCOM RAN™ and trusted GPS messengers Saved by SPOT™ for safety and personal communication for business and enterprise applications.

Serving business, enterprise, and consumer markets across the globe, Globalstar supports applications that track and protect assets, enable automation, enhance operational efficiency, and safeguard lives. With unmatched reach and a relentless focus on innovation, and mission-critical performance, we're redefining what's possible for global connectivity.

To learn more, visit www.globalstar.com.

Media Contact:

Alisa Moloney

Alisa.Moloney@globalstar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b30ddab-95b1-450c-9b66-e035aac38b6c