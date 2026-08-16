Rocket Lab Satellite Platforms Built for MDA Space Successfully Reach Orbit, Supporting Globalstar Direct-to-Device Communications Services

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced the successful launch of eight advanced satellite platforms the Company built for MDA Space (TSX: MDA; NYSE: MDA), prime contractor for the replenishment of Globalstar’s (Nasdaq: GSAT) existing constellation, which provides direct-to-device communications services and IoT applications from orbit.

The satellite platforms are the first batch in a constellation of 17 platforms Rocket Lab has built under a $143 million deal with MDA Space.

The first eight of the 17 satellites were launched on Aug. 15 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 9:12 p.m. ET.

Rocket Lab has made contact with all eight satellites and confirmed all are performing nominally and generating power on orbit. Spacecraft commissioning has now begun to prepare the satellites to extend reliable mobile satellite services to customers globally as part of Globalstar’s existing network.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: “Our satellite platforms are a powerful demonstration of Rocket Lab’s capabilities brought to life. From spacecraft platform design, build, testing, and on-orbit operations, we’re executing across the entire mission lifecycle and our approach is delivering the speed, reliability, and agility that competitive direct-to-device constellations like this one demand. With our scaled manufacturing, operational expertise, and vertically integrated satellite platforms that bring cost and schedule under control, we’re positioned to be the partner of choice for the constellation economy and proud to have supported this deployment for MDA Space and its customer Globalstar.”

The 500kg satellite platforms are a tailored version of the Company’s standard Lightning platform. Built and tested at Rocket Lab’s Headquarters in Long Beach, California, the satellite platforms feature the Company’s suite of in-house components and subsystems including solar arrays, reaction wheels, flight & ground software, parts of the suite of avionics, and Telemetry, Tracking and Command (TT&C) radios.

The Lightning platform is in production for multiple other high-profile missions, including a recently awarded space domain awareness program with the U.S. Space Force and the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 2 Transport Layer-Beta and Tranche 3 Tracking Layer constellations.

Rocket Lab Media

Matt McKinney

media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy, and statements regarding our satellite capabilities, manufacturing scale, and constellation support are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.rocketlabcorp.com which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17902b54-0174-466d-9466-fff7a79c5324