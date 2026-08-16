Queensland’s largest overnight charity walk returns after $1 million first year

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Queensland’s largest overnight charity walk will return this October after a sold-out inaugural event attracted more than 1,600 participants and raised more than $1 million for Ronald McDonald House South East Queensland and Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Registrations are now open for All Night Long 2026 , with participants invited to take on either a 42-kilometre overnight marathon or a 21-kilometre walk through Brisbane in support of children living with serious illness, injury and complex medical conditions, and the families who care for them.

The event, delivered in partnership by Ronald McDonald House South East Queensland and Children’s Hospital Foundation, will return on 24 October 2026, building on the success of its inaugural year, which established All Night Long as Queensland’s largest overnight charity walking event.

Children’s Hospital Foundation CEO Lyndsey Rice said the inaugural event had exceeded expectations, demonstrating the willingness of Queenslanders to support families facing some of life’s toughest challenges.

“It's inspiring to see so many Queenslanders come together to make a real difference for sick and injured children. Every dollar raised through All Night Long helps fund life-saving research, innovative treatments, vital medical equipment, and the care and support that surrounds a child's treatment.

“This event is a powerful reminder of what our community can achieve when we come together behind a shared purpose. Together, we're helping ensure every child, no matter their postcode, has access to world-class care and hope for a healthier future,” said Lyndsey Rice.

Ronald McDonald House South East Queensland CEO Emma Thompson said every participant helped ensure families could stay together while their child received lifesaving treatment.

“When a child becomes ill or injured, families often spend weeks or months away from home while their child receives care. The support generated through All Night Long helps us provide accommodation and practical support so families can remain close to their child throughout that journey.

“Whether participants choose the 21-kilometre walk or the full overnight marathon, every step taken helps support Queensland families facing some of the most difficult moments of their lives,” said Emma Thompson.

Beginning at dusk and finishing at sunrise, participants will walk through Brisbane alongside hundreds of fellow Queenslanders, with entertainment, pit stops and community activations throughout the course. Participants who pledge to raise $1,500 or more will also receive Midnight Club status, recognising their outstanding fundraising contribution.

Among those returning for All Night Long 2026 will be Lawson’s family , from Bald Hills, after his father Luke completed the full 42-kilometre walk last year alongside friends as part of the VOGM Warriors team.

Lawson, 6, was diagnosed in 2024 with Vein of Galen Aneurysmal Malformation, a rare and high-risk brain malformation, after doctors discovered his heart was enlarged during an unrelated hospital visit. Since then, he has undergone nine embolisations, an ETV procedure and ongoing specialist scans, with each treatment requiring close monitoring in the Queensland Children’s Hospital’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Throughout Lawson’s treatment, Ronald McDonald House South East Queensland has provided accommodation, enabling his parents, Caitlin and Luke, to stay close while he recovered in hospital. Together, both charities have also provided the family with meals, clothing, toiletries and practical support during planned procedures and unexpected emergencies.

The Children’s Hospital Foundation has helped ease Lawson’s fear and anxiety through in-hospital programs and services such as Kidzone, Book Bunker and Bravery Beads, making hospital a little less daunting. Both organisation's Foundation’s support has also extended to Lawson’s older brother, Banjo, helping ensure the whole family could remain together throughout his treatment.

Last year, Luke and the VOGM Warriors became All Night Long’s highest-fundraising team, raising $49,362.85 in support of Queensland children and families. For the family, the walk reflected the resilience

Lawson continues to show throughout his treatment and the importance of continuing forward for children who cannot give up.

“Knowing we will continue to be supported by these two charities throughout Lawson’s ongoing hospital journey means everything to our family,” parents Caitlin and Luke said.

Inspired by the community that rallied around them in 2025, the family plans to take part again this October, standing alongside other Queensland families facing injury, illness, lengthy treatment and time away from home.

Last year’s inaugural event raised more than $1 million, directly helping Queensland’s sickest kids. The milestone underscores the tangible impact community fundraising can have in ensuring Queensland children receive world-class care, while helping families access the accommodation, practical support, research and critical services they rely on throughout their healthcare journey.

As the sun rises over Brisbane on Sunday morning, 25 October, hundreds of Queenslanders will cross the finish line knowing every step has helped improve the lives of Queensland's sickest kids.

Registration for All Night Long 2026 is now open via: https://www.allnightlong.org.au/ .

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