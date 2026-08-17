Alorica Appoints Sarah Machan-De Silva as President of the Philippines and Names Grace Taeza Chief of Staff

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alorica Inc., a global leader in customer experience (CX) and digital transformation services, today announced the appointment of Sarah Machan-De Silva as President of the Philippines and Grace Taeza as Chief of Staff, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering exceptional client outcomes and employee experience, bolstered by digital innovation, in a key market that is home to more than half of Alorica's global operations.

Machan-De Silva will lead Alorica Philippines, overseeing operations, client relationships, employee engagement and business performance nationwide. Reporting to Machan-De Silva, Taeza will serve as Chief of Staff for the Philippines, helping align strategic priorities and drive execution across the organization. In addition to her new responsibilities, Taeza will continue supporting Alorica's global finance organization, focusing on operational expenditure management and other critical financial initiatives.

"The Philippines has long been a cornerstone of Alorica's success, and Sarah and Grace bring the leadership needed to build on that legacy," said Brian Delaney, Chief Operating Officer at Alorica. "Together, they helped drive the operational excellence that has earned Alorica a #1 or #2 performance ranking from 84% of its clients. To sustain this momentum, they have championed continuous innovation at scale. As an early adopter of advanced technology, Alorica has deployed AI-powered performance tools across its global workforce, enabling real-time insights and customized coaching to optimize productivity and produce outstanding results.”

Machan-De Silva brings more than 25 years of CX leadership, including 23 years with Alorica. Most recently, she served as Divisional Vice President of CX overseeing key industry verticals including healthcare, travel, hospitality and entertainment while developing strong relationships with many of Alorica's largest clients. Beginning as a customer service representative, Machan-De Silva progressed through increasingly senior roles across the organization, giving her a unique perspective on the business.

Taeza brings more than 31 years of finance, accounting and business leadership experience across multinational organizations. During her nearly 10 years with Alorica, she has served as Regional Vice President for Finance in APAC, overseeing revenue, gross profit, EBITDA, tax, and accounting performance. She also leads Alorica's global procurement strategy and has played a key role in driving operational efficiency and transformation initiatives enterprise wide.

These appointments reflect Alorica's continued investment in developing talent from within as part of its people-first culture, which remains a key differentiator in the industry. Alorica Philippines has earned Great Place to Work® certifications every year since 2022 based on employee feedback, and the company maintains an employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) of 75 globally compared to the industry benchmark of 50. Through its employee-led nonprofit, Making Lives Better with Alorica (MLBA), Aloricans have raised more than $10 million globally in the 10 years since launch to support local communities. In 2025 alone, MLBA Philippines helped reach nearly 26,000 lives through community partnerships, grants and employee-led giving initiatives.

About Alorica

Alorica is a global leader in customer experience and digital transformation services, empowering brands worldwide to create meaningful connections with their customers. As a cornerstone of Alorica's global network of 100,000+ solutionists across 16 countries, Alorica Philippines combines deep industry expertise, advanced technology and a people-first culture to help clients drive growth, strengthen customer loyalty and improve business performance. Alorica Philippines is certified as a Great Place to Work® and reflects the company's focus on creating an environment where employees can thrive. The company further invests in its people through industry-leading employee satisfaction scores and its employee-led nonprofit, Making Lives Better with Alorica (MLBA). For more information, visit alorica.com.

Media Contact:

Sunny Yu

Sunny.Yu@Alorica.com