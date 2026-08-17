Breast Augmentation in Dubai - Why Surgical Planning Matters More Than the Implant





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With demand for aesthetic treatments continuing to rise across the UAE, women are increasingly seeking procedures of breast augmentation in Dubai that deliver subtle, natural-looking results. However, specialists at Aesthetics International emphasize that the implant is only one part of the equation. Careful surgical planning, technique and an understanding of individual anatomy can have a greater influence on the final result.

It Starts With the Patient

There is no single implant or surgical approach suitable for every woman. Before selecting an implant, a plastic surgeon should assess existing breast tissue, skin elasticity, chest wall anatomy, body proportions, lifestyle and aesthetic goals.

These factors influence implant size, profile, placement and incision technique. Depending on the patient, options may include placement above or below the muscle, or a dual-plane approach.

“Implants are a tool, but the result comes from how well the surgeon understands the patient’s anatomy and plans the procedure around it,” says a senior specialist at Aesthetics International. “The goal is not simply to add volume, but to create balance, proportion and a result that feels natural to the individual patient.”

When Augmentation Alone May Not Be Enough

After pregnancy, breastfeeding or significant weight changes, some women experience both volume loss and breast sagging. In such cases, augmentation alone may not achieve the desired result. A breast lift in Dubai, performed alongside augmentation, may help restore both volume and breast position. The appropriate approach depends on factors including skin laxity, nipple position and existing breast tissue.

What Patients Should Consider

Women considering breast augmentation should evaluate:

Individual anatomy: Breast tissue, skin elasticity and chest shape.

Breast tissue, skin elasticity and chest shape. Overall proportions: Implant dimensions should suit the body, not just a desired cup size.

Implant dimensions should suit the body, not just a desired cup size. Long-term expectations: Understanding potential future changes and lifestyle considerations.

Understanding potential future changes and lifestyle considerations. Surgical expertise: The surgeon’s qualifications and experience with individualized treatment.

The surgeon’s qualifications and experience with individualized treatment. Facility and aftercare: Accredited facilities and appropriate post-operative monitoring.





About Aesthetics International

Based in Dubai, Aesthetics International provides plastic surgery, reconstructive procedures and non-invasive aesthetic treatments, combining advanced technology with individualized treatment planning. To learn more about breast augmentation in Dubai or to discuss options for a breast lift in Dubai, visit https://aesthetics.ae/.

Media Contact:

Phone: +97143469888

Email: info@aesthetics.ae

Website: www.aesthetics.ae

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa3634bf-3789-41a7-8e1c-d0ca2a81f977