Nasdaq and Moomoo host inaugural Investor Day

SYDNEY, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq is joining Moomoo Australia and New Zealand, operator of the moomoo platform, to host their first joint Investor Day in Sydney today.

The event brings together global and local experts for panel discussions and workshops, featuring a keynote address from Nasdaq chief economist Phil Mackintosh.

Mr Mackintosh will outline the macroeconomic forces shaping global sharemarkets, with a focus on the outlook for the artificial intelligence trade. He will be joined by leaders from Moomoo, CLSA, Rivkin Wealth Advisors and the Australian Shareholders’ Association to discuss building long-term wealth across Australian and international portfolios.

Moomoo Australia and New Zealand chief executive officer Michael McCarthy said the event highlights the growing demand among local investors for institutional-quality insights into global sharemarkets and investing trends.

"Our strategic partnership with Nasdaq is about giving Australian investors the tools, transparency and knowledge they need to navigate dynamic global markets with confidence," Mr McCarthy said.

Mr Mackintosh added: "We are pleased to partner with Moomoo to help make market insights more accessible to retail investors across the region."

Moomoo x Nasdaq Investor Day is open to registered moomoo users, the event follows the launch of their joint Mid-year market outlook series last month.

About moomoo

Stock broking firm Moomoo Australia and New Zealand operates the moomoo trading platform. Integrating global trading, up-to-date news, real-time market data, and an active trading community, moomoo offers investors access to securities across the Australian, United States and Hong Kong markets. Moomoo Australia and New Zealand is owned by Futu Holdings, a global fintech operation listed on the Nasdaq.

Media contact

Byron Smith

0411 272 701

pr@au.moomoo.com