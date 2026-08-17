Aqaar Showcases Mawjan Tower at IPS 2026 as Platinum Sponsor

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqaar, one of Ajman’s leading real estate developers, participates as a Platinum Sponsor of the 22nd edition of IPS 2026, taking place from 7 to 9 September 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. During the three day event, it showcases Mawjan Tower, its latest waterfront residential development, highlighting Ajman’s expanding portfolio of contemporary property opportunities before an international audience of investors, developers, prospective buyers, and industry decision makers.

As a leading global real estate marketplace, IPS convenes an influential community of developers, investors, government entities, financial institutions, PropTech companies, consultants, and market leaders. Aqaar’s participation places Mawjan Tower before this international audience, strengthening the project’s visibility while enabling the corporation to build high value connections with investors, partners, and professionals seeking opportunities across the UAE property market.

Strategically positioned along Ajman Corniche, the Tower combines contemporary architecture, panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, and integrated residential amenities within a distinctive waterfront setting. Spanning 149,944 square meters, the development comprises 40 residential floors, five podium levels dedicated to amenities and services, and three parking levels offering more than 1,000 spaces. Its diverse selection of residences has been designed to meet the evolving expectations of homeowners and investors.

The project brings together the convenience of contemporary urban living and the character of a coastal destination, contributing a significant new residential offering to Ajman’s evolving skyline. Its location, scale, and integrated facilities reflect Aqaar’s approach to delivering thoughtfully planned developments that combine quality, market relevance, and enduring value.

Mawjan Tower also reflects the wider momentum shaping Ajman’s property sector. Aqaar has contributed to this evolution through a diversified portfolio built around considered planning, development quality, and customer needs. By presenting Mawjan Tower at IPS, the corporation will offer international investors greater visibility into the opportunities emerging across Ajman and demonstrate the role of waterfront development in supporting the emirate’s urban growth and investment positioning.

Khaled Al Hosani, Executive Director of Ajman Properties Corporation, Aqaar, said:

“Our participation in IPS 2026 represents an important opportunity to strengthen Aqaar’s presence among investors and real estate professionals, while showcasing our portfolio and the investment opportunities available in Ajman. The exhibition also provides a valuable platform to expand our network of relationships with investors, developers and partners, and to explore new areas of collaboration that support the Corporation’s future plans.”

He added: “At Aqaar, we remain committed to developing high-quality projects that respond to market developments and meet the evolving expectations of investors and residents. Our focus remains on development quality, long-term value creation and enhancing the customer experience. Looking ahead, we aim to further expand our real estate portfolio, strengthen our contribution to the growth of the sector and reinforce Ajman’s position as an attractive destination for residential and real estate investment.”

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS, emphasized:

“Aqaar’s participation as a Platinum Sponsor strengthens the regional depth of IPS 2026 and brings greater international visibility to the real estate opportunities emerging across Ajman. Mawjan Tower reflects the quality, ambition, and waterfront development potential shaping the emirate’s property market. By presenting the project at IPS, Aqaar engages directly with global investors and industry leaders while contributing valuable perspective to the wider conversation around urban growth, investment diversification, and the evolution of real estate across the UAE.”

Through its Platinum Sponsorship, Aqaar strengthens its international reach while bringing Ajman’s evolving investment proposition into sharper global focus. Its participation also reflects the role of IPS as a leading destination for discovering landmark projects, evaluating emerging real estate markets, and connecting regional opportunity with global investment demand. Beyond project visibility, the event enables developers to communicate their market vision, engage directly with capital, and establish relationships with the decision makers influencing the industry’s next phase.

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Marina Mounir

marina.mounir@strategicinfinity.com