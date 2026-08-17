BW Offshore: Invitation to Q2 2026 Presentation 24 August

Invitation to Q2 2026 Presentation 24 August

BW Offshore will release its Q2 2026 results on Monday 24 August at 07:30 CEST.

A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Marco Beenen and CFO Ståle Andreassen the same day at 09:00 CEST.

Conference call information:

You can follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides and a Q&A module, available on:

BW Offshore Limited – Q2 Presentation Webcast

Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you may experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

IR@bwoffshore.com www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 900 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act