Transactions of week 33 2026Own Shares

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,698,285
|925.95
|1,572,524,567
|10 August 2026
|11,393
|1.036.21
|11,805,591
|11 August 2026
|11,083
|1.034.11
|11,461,033
|12 August 2026
|10,374
|1.038.29
|10,771,214
|13 August 2026
|10,961
|1.046.92
|11,475,310
|14 August 2026
|10,958
|1.041.63
|11,414,185
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,753,054
|929.49
|1,629,451,900
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,753,054 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.01% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
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