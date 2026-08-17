OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

17August 2026



LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 10 August 2026 to 14 August 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 876,274 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE, CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





10 August 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 72,954 55,664 15,739 8,300 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 521.00p 521.00p 521.00p 521.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 508.50p 511.00p 510.50p 509.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 515.30p 515.40p 515.30p 515.33p







11 August 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 87,145 66,031 18,476 9,646 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 511.00p 510.50p 510.50p 511.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 501.50p 501.50p 501.00p 501.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 503.89p 503.95p 503.91p 503.94p







12 August 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 78,758 58,510 16,587 8,978 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 518.50p 518.50p 519.00p 518.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 505.00p 505.50p 506.00p 505.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 513.29p 513.32p 513.31p 513.38p







13 August 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 98,817 69,933 21,316 11,001 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 502.00p 502.00p 502.00p 502.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 495.00p 495.00p 495.00p 495.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 498.22p 498.23p 498.18p 498.21p







14 August 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 92,598 57,067 20,115 8,639 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 504.50p 504.50p 504.50p 504.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 500.50p 500.50p 500.50p 500.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 502.22p 502.27p 502.19p 502.27p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 340,212,869 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 340,212,869.



In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment