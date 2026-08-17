Banqup Group Announces H1 2026 Results Date and Webcast Invitation

La Hulpe, Belgium – 17 August 2026, 8:00 a.m. CEST – Banqup Group SA (Euronext: BANQ) (Banqup, Company), a specialized European fintech provider empowering businesses by simplifying financial flows through an innovative, secure platform for e-invoicing, e-payments, e-reporting, and e-trust solutions, will publish its H1 2026 financial results at 7:00 a.m. CEST on Tuesday, 25 August 2026.

Following the release, CEO Koen De Brabander, together with members of Banqup Group’s newly appointed leadership team, will host a webcast at 10:30 a.m. CEST to present Banqup Group’s H1 2026 financial and operational performance, detail progress on the Group's strategic simplification plan, and conduct a Q&A session for investors and analysts.

Executive & Division Leadership Presentation

As part of Banqup Group’s ongoing strategic transition into focused, autonomous business units, the presentation will highlight the operational focus and strategy across Banqup’s core divisions:

Koen De Brabander: CEO, overseeing Group strategy, financial performance, and overall corporate reorganization.

CEO, overseeing Group strategy, financial performance, and overall corporate reorganization. Jan Druppel: Head of Documents, presenting performance and European e-invoicing and e-reporting compliance growth initiatives.

Head of Documents, presenting performance and European e-invoicing and e-reporting compliance growth initiatives. Anouk Arendt: Head of Payments, presenting developments across B2B digital payment workflows.

"Empowering our division leaders with direct operational oversight is a key milestone in our strategic simplification plan," said Koen De Brabander, CEO. "Our upcoming H1 2026 call will provide full visibility into our financial results while giving investors direct insights from the operational leaders driving growth across our specialized business units."

Divisional Leadership

Alongside Jan Druppel (Head of Documents) and Anouk Arendt (Head of Payments), Banqup Group’s divisional leadership team is completed by Kristoff Suy, who continues in his role as Head of Consult, leading the Group's professional services division.

Renewal of the Authorised Capital

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of August 4, 2026, shareholders approved the renewal of the Board of Directors’ authorisation to increase the share capital of the Company within the framework of the authorised capital, in accordance with Article 7:198 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations. The authorisation covers a maximum cumulative amount of EUR 15,000,000 and was granted for a period of 3 years as from the publication of the resolution in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette. The resolution was adopted with 99,46% of the votes cast.

The renewed authorisation restores the Board’s ability to respond efficiently to financing and transaction opportunities in support of the Group’s strategic simplification plan. Its use is subject to safeguards approved by the same meeting: any decision to restrict or cancel the preferential subscription rights of existing shareholders requires the favourable vote of at least 75% of the directors entitled to vote, including a majority of the independent directors, and, save where the Board determines that an issuance is required to address urgent financing needs, the issue price may not be more than 20% below the reference market price of the share. Any capital increase carried out under the authorisation may result in dilution for existing shareholders.

Webcast & Registration Details

Date : Tuesday, 25 August 2026

: Tuesday, 25 August 2026 Time : 10:30 AM CEST

: 10:30 AM CEST Duration : 60 minutes

: 60 minutes Webcast Registration: To participate in the live webcast and Q&A session, please register in advance using the following link: Register for Banqup Group H1 2026 Webcast.

Upon successful registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with direct access links for the webcast and presentation slides. A replay and transcript will be made available on the Banqup Group Investor Relations Website following the event.

Contact

David Geleyn

Investor Relations - Banqup Group

investor.relations@banqup.com

About Banqup Group

Banqup Group empowers businesses to thrive by simplifying financial flows through an innovative, secure all-in-one platform for e-invoicing, e-payment, e-reporting, and e-trust solutions with built-in compliance at its core. Headquartered in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels (BANQ), the group has pioneered digital transformation since 2001. Today, as a specialized European fintech provider, Banqup links companies, accounting networks, banks, ERP systems, and tax authorities to turn administrative complexity into a frictionless, connected trade ecosystem. To learn more about Banqup Group and our software solutions, please visit our website: Banqup Group .

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Banqup Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Banqup Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Attachment