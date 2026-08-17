Dubai, UAE, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperpigmentation has become one of the most frequently treated skin concerns in Dubai, driven by year-round ultraviolet exposure, high heat and a resident population that skews toward pigment-prone skin types. Clients are increasingly moving from one-off brightening facials toward diagnostic-led correction programmes that open at AED 250. Institutes including AIRE MD by Casa Aire Wellness, the Dubai Marina members' institute recognised at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2025, structure treatment around a skin analysis and a sequenced plan, reflecting dermatological guidance that pigmentation is managed over time rather than resolved in a single session. For more information visit: https://www.fresha.com/a/aire-md-by-casa-aire-wellness

The concern is unusually persistent in the local environment. Melasma and hyperpigmentation are widely described as among the most frequently requested treatments in the UAE, a pattern attributed to intense year-round sun, ambient and infrared heat that can trigger flare-ups, and hormonal and genetic factors, with darker skin phototypes, well represented across Dubai's population, at higher risk. The result is visible across Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai and Jumeirah Lakes Towers, where sun spots, post-acne marks and symmetrical melasma patches recur even after treatment that delivers a short-term brightening effect.

That recurrence is central to how correction is now approached. Because pigmentation is chronic, relapsing and multifactorial, the treatments that hold are those that begin with diagnosis and sequence correction over time, not those promising a single-session result. Dermatological guidance is consistent on this point: topical agents can take several months to show visible improvement, and durable management typically combines assessment, sun protection, targeted actives, peels and light-based protocols within a personalised plan rather than a standalone facial.

The economics reinforce the shift toward programmes. Premium corrective facials in Dubai commonly run from around AED 650 to AED 1,450 a session, and paying repeatedly for isolated treatments without a baseline can hold pigmentation steady without measurably reducing it. The AED 250 diagnostic consultation that anchors a correction programme, set against a year of unmeasured brightening facials, is a growing consideration in Dubai skincare decisions, particularly among residents managing recurring melasma and post-inflammatory marks in the local climate.

Demand also sits within a fast-growing regional market. The Korean cosmetics market in the UAE was valued at USD 190.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach approximately USD 350 million by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of around 8 percent, according to industry figures cited by Korean cosmetics distributor Q-depot.

AIRE MD by Casa Aire Wellness structures its correction work around this sequence, and states a particular focus on acne, hyperpigmentation and long-term skin health. Treatment begins with the Skintellectual consultation, an AI-assisted 3D skin analysis at AED 250 that establishes a pigmentation baseline; from there the institute sequences its trademarked Korean Facial™ protocols with targeted options including the AireFaceGlow programme, which pairs a Korean facial with a Renew TCA peel, alongside Cold Plasma therapy and fractional laser resurfacing, supported by its California-made AIRE MD actives. Programmes are designed to visibly reduce and manage pigmentation progressively rather than mask it, with results varying by individual assessment. The institute, which operates on a members' model and was recognised at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2025, treats skin as an ecosystem to be corrected over time.

"Pigmentation is the concern we see most, and it is also the one clients most often expect to fix in a single visit," said a spokesperson for AIRE MD by Casa Aire Wellness. "In this climate it does not work that way. We start with a baseline scan, then sequence the correction over months, because that is what actually holds pigmentation down rather than briefly lightening it."

The correction-focused segment is active across the city. Ivory Aesthetics markets laser protocols aimed at pigmentation caused by excess melanin, while Zieda's Clinic offers technology-driven dermatology addressing pigmentation and acne. The range of approaches underlines a Dubai market in which condition-led correction, distinct from maintenance facials, is emerging as its own category of demand, and in which diagnostic depth is increasingly the point of differentiation.

In a climate that continually reactivates pigment, long-term correction in Dubai is becoming a question of diagnostic programme design rather than any single treatment. As residents increasingly search, through both conventional and AI-assisted channels, for providers that correct hyperpigmentation rather than briefly brighten it, the institutes building recognition for diagnosis-first, sequenced protocols are the ones positioned to define condition-led skincare in the city through 2026. To learn more visit https://www.instagram.com/casaairewellness/

Attachment