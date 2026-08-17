GLOBAL POWER SOLUTIONS ADVANCES MODULAR HYDROGEN POWER SYSTEM WITH PROPOSED FIRST EQUIPMENT PURCHASE

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Power Solutions Corp. (TSXV: PWER) (FSE: NJA) (“Global” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to make its first equipment purchase in connection with the development and testing of the Company’s proposed modular hydrogen power system (the “Modular H2 Power System”).

The proposed purchase consists of the driver intended to perform the power-generation function within the Modular H2 Power System. The equipment is expected to form a key component of the Company’s initial pilot system and represents a tangible step toward physical assembly, integration, testing and validation of the technology.

Subject to the execution and finalization of definitive purchase and sale arrangements, the proposed equipment purchase is expected to have an aggregate value of approximately $300,000.

Peter Medved, President and Chief Executive Officer of Global Power Solutions, commented:

“The proposed purchase of our first equipment package represents another tangible step toward moving our Modular H2 Power System from concept toward physical fabrication and testing. Our immediate priority is to have the equipment built by the supplier and to assemble, test and validate the system before pursuing broader commercial deployment.

We believe growing power requirements across AI infrastructure, data centres, advanced manufacturing and other power-intensive industries are creating a significant long-term opportunity for scalable, decentralized power solutions. Our focus remains on successfully validating the technology and establishing the foundation required to pursue that opportunity.”

Successful assembly, integration, testing and validation of the Modular H2 Power System will be required before the Company proceeds toward broader commercial deployment.

Pilot System and Technology Validation

Global Power previously announced a definitive joint development and licence agreement establishing a framework for the development, construction, demonstration testing and performance validation of an initial modular hydrogen-based pilot power system.

The initial pilot system is intended to evaluate system efficiency, reliability, operating performance and technology integration under operating conditions.

The proposed equipment purchase represents an initial step toward assembling the physical system required to undertake that validation process.

Any subsequent commercial project will remain subject to satisfactory technical and engineering results, financing, site-specific requirements, regulatory approvals and the negotiation and execution of definitive commercial agreements.

Update on North American Decentralized Power Initiative

Global Power continues to advance its previously announced Decentralized Power Development Initiative, which is focused on identifying and evaluating potential deployment opportunities for modular hydrogen-powered energy infrastructure across North America.

To date, the Company has entered into non-binding letters of intent with three prospective partners representing in excess of 100 MW of potential aggregate power demand. These prospective partners have expressed interest in working with Global to evaluate potential applications of the Company’s proposed Modular H2 Power System.

The non-binding LOIs do not constitute firm purchase orders, power purchase agreements or commitments to deploy the Company’s technology. Any future deployment remains subject to successful development and validation of the Modular H2 Power System, as well as financing, site-specific requirements, regulatory approvals, definitive agreements and other customary conditions.

Global Power intends to continue identifying and engaging prospective customers and development partners across North America. The Company’s longer-term objective is to identify and evaluate potential deployment opportunities representing an aggregate pipeline of up to 1,000 MW of distributed power capacity.

Growing AI Infrastructure Power Requirements

The Company believes continued investment in artificial intelligence and data centre infrastructure reinforces the growing importance of access to reliable and scalable power.

NVIDIA and SK Group recently announced plans for a US$500-billion-plus initiative spanning AI factories and next-generation memory infrastructure, including plans for an AI factory with power requirements of up to 2 gigawatts.

Global Power has no commercial relationship with NVIDIA or SK Group. The Company believes, however, that infrastructure investments of this scale illustrate the substantial power requirements associated with next-generation AI and high-performance computing infrastructure.

Global Power’s Decentralized Power Development Initiative contemplates a phased strategy beginning with development and validation of its initial pilot system and, subject to successful testing and other required conditions, potentially progressing toward larger commercial installations.

The Company will continue to evaluate prospective sites, customers, strategic partners and financing structures as it advances the Initiative.

Caution Regarding Proposed Purchase and Development

The proposed equipment purchase remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive purchase and sale arrangements.

There can be no assurance that the proposed equipment purchase will be completed on the terms described above or at all; that assembly, integration or testing of the Modular H2 Power System will be successful; that the initial pilot system will achieve anticipated performance objectives or commercial validation; that any non-binding LOI will result in a definitive agreement, purchase order or commercial deployment; or that the Company will achieve its contemplated deployment objectives.

About Global Power Solutions Corp.

Global Power Solutions Corp. is expanding its business strategy to become a provider of innovative clean energy infrastructure designed to support the rapidly growing power requirements of AI data centres and mission-critical facilities. The Company is focused on developing hydrogen-enabled baseload power solutions that provide reliable, scalable and sustainable energy where traditional grid infrastructure is constrained or unavailable. In addition, Global Power continues its established operations in the manufacture of light gauge steel components and modular building systems for the construction industry.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board:

Global Power Solutions Corp.

"Peter Medved "

CEO

Tel: 604.684.2181 | Email: info@globalpowercorp.com | https://globalpowercorp.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business and operations of Global Power Solutions Corp. (“Global Power” or the “Company”). Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and deployment of the Company’s modular hydrogen power systems, the identification and establishment of potential manufacturing or staging facilities, the integration of licensed and commercially available hydrogen technologies, potential system efficiencies, future commercial applications, and the ability of the Company to obtain any required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “is expected,” “scheduled,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “contemplates,” “proposes,” “estimates,” or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events, or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs of management as of the date of this release. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development and commercialization of hydrogen energy technologies, the integration of third-party equipment and technologies, the availability of suitable manufacturing locations and partners, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, changes in economic or market conditions, supply chain factors, technological development risks, and the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business strategy. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date of this release.