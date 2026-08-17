Sydney, Australia, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most of the web that AI search engines cite is cited once and then forgotten. That is the central finding of an AI Search Ranking Factors study of the Australian insurance category released today by Somantra, the Sydney-based AI search brand visibility and Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) platform, which tracked 2,437,107 citation records across 28,725 domains on ChatGPT and Google over seven months. For more information on the report visit: https://somantra.ai/post/australian-insurance-what-ranks-in-ai-search-2026

Across that period, 57.2 percent of domains appeared in exactly one month and never surfaced again. Only 2.7 percent held a citation in all seven. Somantra describes the space between those two figures as the content graveyard, and the study's more consequential result is what separates the domains on either side of it.

It is not size. Domain authority, brand recognition and publishing volume did little to explain which domains persisted. Content format did a great deal.

Pages using discount or savings language appeared among long-term survivors at roughly twice the rate at which they appeared among one-citation URLs. Comparison-format content showed a similar advantage, and FAQ and how-to pages correlated with persistence across the seven-month window. The pattern ran in the opposite direction for the format most content teams still fund most heavily. Content labelled a complete guide was three and a half times more common among domains that vanished after a single citation than among domains cited in every month of the study. To learn more visit https://somantra.ai/case-study

"If a content team is still producing long-form guides because that is what won on Google in 2020, the data suggests those pages are being cited once and then left behind," said Arun Prasad, Founder of Somantra. "Discount pages, comparison pages and FAQs are the formats holding their citations. Brands that make that switch keep their visibility. Brands that do not lose it one citation cycle at a time."

The domains cited in all seven months are dominated by comparison sites, government explainers and insurers whose pages lead with the surviving formats. That composition is what makes the finding usable rather than merely descriptive. If persistence tracked brand size, a smaller insurer would have no route into a durable citation position. Because it tracks format, the formula is reproducible by any brand willing to change what it publishes.

Somantra notes the study establishes correlation across a single category and a seven-month window rather than causation, and that the pattern is consistent with how conversational engines assemble answers. Comparison tables, FAQ blocks and priced offers resolve a specific question in one extractable passage. A twelve-thousand-word guide rarely does.

The research translates into three shifts, each aimed at a metric or a budget line rather than at a tactic.

Report on survival rather than output. Volume and traffic no longer indicate whether a brand is holding position in AI answers. Somantra recommends content survival rate, the share of pages still cited after three or more months, as a standing line in content reporting.

Copy the formula rather than the competitor. The brands holding citations across the full period are winning on structure, which means the approach can be adopted without matching their domain authority first.

Redirect guide budget. Long-form guides were the strongest single predictor of a page disappearing after one citation, yet continue to absorb a disproportionate share of production spend.

"Marketing teams are being measured on what they published this quarter," said Prasad. "The question that matters now is what is still being cited two quarters later."

The full AI Search Ranking Factors for Australian Insurance study, including the content survival analysis, source-type hierarchy and slug-level citation data, is available at somantra.ai. Somantra's free brand audit applies the same framework to an individual domain, identifying which pages are being cited persistently and which are on a single-citation trajectory.

About Somantra: Somantra is a Sydney-based AI search brand visibility and Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) platform that helps enterprise brands understand how they are represented in AI-generated answers. Somantra measures brand performance through proprietary, customer-intent-driven metrics including Brand Mindshare, Brand Consideration and Brand Engagement, across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Claude and Perplexity. Somantra works with enterprise brands across financial services, insurance and other high-consideration categories.

Findings reflect one category over a seven-month observation window and describe correlation rather than established causation.

Attachment