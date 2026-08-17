12th Shenyang Peace Cup International Juvenile Football Tournament 2026 Kicks Off

SHENYANG, China, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The 12th Shenyang Peace Cup International Juvenile Football Tournament opened on August 12 at Shenyang Peace Cup World Football Park. Under the theme "Salute to the Best of You", it honors all participants and fans, echoing football's classic "12th Man" spirit. Spanning 11 days, the event gathers over 300 teams from countries including the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Pakistan, and various cities across China, who will compete in more than 1,100 exciting matches, jointly presenting a grand football gala that integrates sportsmanship, cultural exchange and friendship.

Since its debut in 2015, the Peace Cup has witnessed 11 years of development, attracting nearly 30,000 juvenile players from 24 countries in total. It has been successively awarded the titles of "National Sports Industry Demonstration Project" and "National Pilot Demonstration Project for the Juvenile Exchange Program of All Ethnic Groups". It has grown into a core city card for Shenyang and a key global platform for juvenile football exchanges.

As a national key football development city, Shenyang is already swept up in football fever stoked by its ongoing inaugural "Northeast Super League". This Peace Cup further teams up with the Liaoning Super League, Northeast Super League and Chinese Super League to launch the "August Shenyang Football Season". Professional players will interact with young athletes on site, and a dedicated juvenile division for the Northeast Super League will be set up, ‌aligning juvenile, amateur and professional football events to build a unified city-wide football buzz‌.

During the tournament, overseas players will visit primary and secondary schools and communities in Heping District for friendly training sessions and souvenir exchanges. Relying on the International Juvenile Football Cultural Exchange Camp, players will experience intangible cultural heritage, Hanfu culture and local delicacies at featured streets such as Laobeishi and Xita. Meanwhile, the exclusive "Green Field Tour in Heping" check-in route is launched, connecting cultural and tourism spots including Changbai Island Forest Park, Song Yugui Art Museum and Bajing Coffee Alley, with dedicated cultural and tourism guides provided for all participants, truly fulfilling the vision of "One Tournament, One Journey, Lifelong Friendship".

Adhering to high-standard organization and high-level services, this tournament builds a platform for Sino-foreign juvenile sports competition and cultural communication, helping juveniles from all countries hone their skills and forge lasting friendships. It is fully committed to delivering a safe, well-regulated, content-rich and humanistic international juvenile football event.