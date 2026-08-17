|Company announcement no. 41 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
17 August 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 33
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 33:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,794,783
|331.5702
|2,252,947,821
|10 August 2026
|14,622
|372.6646
|5,449,102
|11 August 2026
|14,703
|370.7299
|5,450,842
|12 August 2026
|14,664
|370.9634
|5,439,807
|13 August 2026
|14,544
|373.5910
|5,433,508
|14 August 2026
|14,627
|372.8976
|5,454,373
|Total accumulated over week 33
|73,160
|372.1655
|27,227,632
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|6,867,943
|332.0027
|2,280,175,444
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.842% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|10 August 2026
|6,248
|372.5885
|2,327,933
|11 August 2026
|7,474
|370.7324
|2,770,854
|12 August 2026
|10,317
|370.9850
|3,827,452
|13 August 2026
|11,232
|373.5810
|4,196,062
|14 August 2026
|10,067
|372.9479
|3,754,467
|Total accumulated over week 33
|45,338
|372.2433
|16,876,767
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|4,347,623
|331.9864
|1,443,351,718
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|10 August 2026
|8,374
|372.7213
|3,121,168
|11 August 2026
|7,229
|370.7273
|2,679,988
|12 August 2026
|4,347
|370.9121
|1,612,355
|13 August 2026
|3,312
|373.6249
|1,237,446
|14 August 2026
|4,560
|372.7867
|1,699,907
|Total accumulated over week 33
|27,822
|372.0388
|10,350,864
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,520,320
|332.0307
|836,823,726
Attachment