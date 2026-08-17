Company announcement no. 41 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







17 August 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 33

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 33:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 6,794,783 331.5702 2,252,947,821 10 August 2026 14,622 372.6646 5,449,102 11 August 2026 14,703 370.7299 5,450,842 12 August 2026 14,664 370.9634 5,439,807 13 August 2026 14,544 373.5910 5,433,508 14 August 2026 14,627 372.8976 5,454,373 Total accumulated over week 33 73,160 372.1655 27,227,632 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 6,867,943 332.0027 2,280,175,444

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.842% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 10 August 2026 6,248 372.5885 2,327,933 11 August 2026 7,474 370.7324 2,770,854 12 August 2026 10,317 370.9850 3,827,452 13 August 2026 11,232 373.5810 4,196,062 14 August 2026 10,067 372.9479 3,754,467 Total accumulated over week 33 45,338 372.2433 16,876,767 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 4,347,623 331.9864 1,443,351,718





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 10 August 2026 8,374 372.7213 3,121,168 11 August 2026 7,229 370.7273 2,679,988 12 August 2026 4,347 370.9121 1,612,355 13 August 2026 3,312 373.6249 1,237,446 14 August 2026 4,560 372.7867 1,699,907 Total accumulated over week 33 27,822 372.0388 10,350,864 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,520,320 332.0307 836,823,726





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