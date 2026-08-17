Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 33

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 41 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



17 August 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 33

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 33:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement6,794,783331.57022,252,947,821
10 August 202614,622372.66465,449,102
11 August 202614,703370.72995,450,842
12 August 202614,664370.96345,439,807
13 August 202614,544373.59105,433,508
14 August 202614,627372.89765,454,373
Total accumulated over week 3373,160372.165527,227,632
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme6,867,943332.00272,280,175,444

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.842% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
10 August 20266,248372.58852,327,933
11 August 20267,474370.73242,770,854
12 August 202610,317370.98503,827,452
13 August 202611,232373.58104,196,062
14 August 202610,067372.94793,754,467
Total accumulated over week 3345,338372.243316,876,767
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme4,347,623331.98641,443,351,718


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
10 August 20268,374372.72133,121,168
11 August 20267,229370.72732,679,988
12 August 20264,347370.91211,612,355
13 August 20263,312373.62491,237,446
14 August 20264,560372.78671,699,907
Total accumulated over week 3327,822372.038810,350,864
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,520,320332.0307836,823,726


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement_EN_Weekly SBB announcment_2026-08-14
GlobeNewswire

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