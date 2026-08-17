A.P. Moller Capital agrees to acquire a majority stake in leading Moroccan logistics company Globex Investissement

A.P. Moller Capital - Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II and APM Capital Morocco Fund to acquire majority stake in Globex, establishing a partnership with Founder and CEO Omar El Kadiri, who will remain in place along with an experienced management team

Strong alignment with A.P. Moller Capital’s geographic and sector focus in Morocco and in transportation and logistics

Globex is underpinned by exclusive local market licensing agreements, with established market positions in express delivery, road freight, freight forwarding and customs brokerage



COPENHAGEN, Denmark and CASABLANCA, Morocco, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.P. Moller Capital is pleased to announce that A.P. Moller Capital - Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II (“EMIF II”) and APM Capital Morocco Fund (together “the Funds”) have signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Globex Investissement ”Globex”, a leading Moroccan logistics company.

The Funds will establish a partnership with the Globex CEO and Founder, Omar El Kadiri, who will continue to lead the business alongside an experienced management team, ensuring strategic continuity as the company enters its next phase of growth. Mr. El Kadiri will support Globex's evolution with a focus on sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

Globex is an established leader in the Moroccan transportation and logistics sector, underpinned by exclusive local market licensing agreements, with established market positions in express delivery, road freight, freight forwarding and customs brokerage.

A.P. Moller Capital’s strong sector heritage and experience in transportation and logistics along with its deep knowledge of the North African market, makes it an ideal partner to support Globex's next phase of growth and reinforce its leadership position in the market.

Additionally, by leveraging A.P. Moller Capital’s knowledge and track record in sustainable investments, Globex will aim to become a green logistics leader in Morocco, delivering its Net Zero roadmap, including solar powered hubs, electric fleet deployment and CO₂ reporting tools underpinned by robust ESG governance standards.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions precedent, including merger control clearance by the Moroccan Competition Council.

Kim Fejfer, CEO of A.P. Moller Capital, said:

“We are excited to partner with Omar El Kadiri through our investment which directly aligns with our core sector and geographic focus. Globex is an established market leader in transportation and logistics, a sector in which we have deep domain expertise and a strong regional presence, and Morocco is rapidly developing into the leading North African logistics hub, supported by strong macroeconomic tailwinds.”

Ghislane Guedira, CEO of APM Capital Morocco S.A, said:

“We’re delighted to announce our investment in Globex. With the combination of A.P. Moller Capital’s sector heritage and Globex’s strong management team, we look forward to supporting the company as it continues to strengthen its market position and contribute to the development of Morocco’s transport and logistics sector, while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability.”

For further information

Media Contacts:

John Thompson; +44 7951 060859

Jonathan Churchill; +44 7780 501171

media@apmollercapital.com

About A.P. Moller Capital

A.P. Moller Capital is a global institutional fund manager focused on scaling critical infrastructure needs, particularly in transportation, logistics and energy transition. A.P. Moller Capital invests in and develops businesses that support sustainable economic growth and prosperity in its markets of operations, while striving to deliver consistent and attractive investment returns to its investors. A.P. Moller Capital P/S, part of A.P. Moller Group, is authorised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

APM Capital Morocco S.A. is the Morocco-based fund management company of A.P. Moller Capital and is authorised and regulated by the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (“AMMC”). A.P. Moller Capital - Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II K/S is governed and regulated by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority as an Alternative Investment Fund.

www.apmollercapital.com

About APM Capital Morocco Fund

Established in February 2026, the APM Capital Morocco Fund is a Morocco-focused transportation and logistics investment fund backed by leading Moroccan institutional investors. The fund is managed by APM Capital Morocco S.A., A.P. Moller Capital’s local management company, and is led by CEO Ghislane Guedira. The fund is expected to invest in transportation and logistics businesses in Morocco and has a deep and active pipeline spanning international express logistics, third-party logistics, air cargo handling and cold storage.