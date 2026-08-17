Company Announcement No 43/2026
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
al-sydbank.com
|17 August 2026
Dear Sirs
AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 33
On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
Announcement
1,017,000
552,904,740.00
|10 August 2026
11 August 2026
12 August 2026
13 August 2026
14 August 2026
|7,000
7,000
7,000
7,000
6,000
|633.08
631.63
631.12
638.84
641.82
|4,431,560.00
4,421,410.00
4,417,840.00
4,471,880.00
3,850,920.00
|Total over week 33
|34,000
|21,593,610.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
1,051,000
574,498,350.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 1,049,648 own shares, equal to 1.19% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
AL Sydbank A/S
Attachment