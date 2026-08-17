TRON Enters Deflationary Era as JST, SUN, BTT, and WIN Drive New Value Flywheel

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the launch of buyback-and-burn programs for BTT and WIN, JST completed its fourth major token burn, while SUN rolled out a comprehensive upgrade to its buyback mechanism.

With these initiatives now operational, TRON's flagship assets have officially entered a deflationary era. This sends a clear message to the broader crypto market: TRON is anchoring its tokenomics in economic reality. By converting actual protocol revenue into real benefits for token holders, TRON is reinforcing its ecosystem flywheel and steering the entire ecosystem toward real value creation.





TRON's Core Assets Enter Deflationary Era as Network-Wide Buybacks Go Live

By taking protocol revenue to repurchase tokens on the open market and permanently remove them from circulation, TRON's four flagship assets—JST, SUN, WIN, and BTT—are adopting a mechanism similar to traditional equity buybacks, with the potential to support long-term token value.

JST, an essential asset across TRON's DeFi segment, has spearheaded the buyback wave. As of July 17, it has completed its fourth major buyback-and-burn round, removing a cumulative total of 1,711,249,863 JST from circulation, which accounts for 17.29% of its total supply.





Data shows that JST's total buyback value across four rounds has surged past the $94.62 million mark, exhibiting explosive round-over-round growth. This surging capital scale vividly highlights a leap in JST's underlying revenue generation, reinforcing TRON's firm resolve toward a model of absolute deflation.

As JST sets the pace, SUN.io—another key pillar of TRON's DeFi ecosystem—has completed a major upgrade to its buyback mechanism, unlocking greater on-chain transparency. SUN's buyback mechanism now draws its funding from an expanded range of SUN.io's product suite, including SunSwap V2, SunPump, and SunX.

Since the launch of its buyback initiative on December 15, 2021, SUN.io has executed 51 consecutive, uninterrupted burn rounds, permanently removing 678,547,188.32 SUN from circulation—making up 3.4% of the total supply. Furthermore, it launched a dedicated buyback-and-burn dashboard on April 22 this year, allowing global investors to witness firsthand how protocol revenue translates into sustainable value growth.





Building on this momentum, BitTorrent, the world's premier decentralized network infrastructure provider, and WINkLink, the first decentralized oracle network on TRON, introduced their own buyback and burn programs in July.

To fund these initiatives, WINkLink will allocate 100% of its revenue to repurchasing WIN, while BitTorrent will utilize the entirety of the revenue generated from its decentralized business to buy back BTT. Both projects are slated to officially commence their burn phases in Q4 2026.

JST Leads the Charge as TRON's Core Infrastructure Tokens Rally in Unison

Among the four projects, JST stands out as the clear leader in the scale and volume of its buyback and burn program. JustLend DAO's robust revenue base provides the foundational support, with its Energy rental operations accounting for 70% of the allocated funds. Concurrently, accrued stability fees from USDJ were tapped for the very first time to supply the remaining 30%, marking JST's successful establishment of a diversified, multichannel value capture framework.

Catalyzed by strong deflationary expectations, JST is undergoing an explosive realignment with its intrinsic value on the secondary market. Since the inception of its buyback and burn, the token's price has surged over 200%, breaching the $0.1 mark on July 10 to hit a recent historic high that sits 50% above its Q1 peak. Both the eye-watering Q2 trading volume of $3.27 billion and this significant price appreciation are directly underpinned by genuine revenue growth. Together, these metrics cement JST's position as a premier growth and value asset, offering unparalleled certainty within the TRON DeFi ecosystem.





Building on JST's momentum, SUN—the native token of SUN.io, another core DeFi engine on TRON—is exhibiting remarkable resilience in both price and trading volume, bolstered by continuous enhancements to its deflationary mechanics.

As of July 29, CoinGecko data indicates that SUN has maintained a steady upward trajectory over the past month, posting a solid 10% gain. Its impressive $640 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) and $440 million in 7-day trading volume demonstrate robust capital retention within the protocol. This steady price appreciation, underpinned by deep liquidity, further cements SUN's position as the bedrock of the TRON ecosystem's trading hub.

In parallel, with the official launch of their buyback and burn programs in July, WIN and BTT—dual engines of TRON's infrastructure—have shown tangible value realization. Catalyzed by this mechanism, both assets have demonstrated strong price resilience. As of July 29, driven by the announcement of its "100% Real-Revenue Buyback & Burn" initiative, WIN has rallied approximately 22.5%. Meanwhile, BTT has also found a strong base of support amidst price fluctuations. Together, these two infrastructure pillars are working in lockstep with the broader DeFi ecosystem, driving sustainable, synergistic growth across the network.





Beyond Hype and Narrative: How TRON is Redefining Value Accrual Through Real Yield

TRON has evolved far beyond a standard Layer 1 network into a highly cash-generative, on-chain financial engine. With active user accounts approaching the 400 million mark and Total Value Locked (TVL) comfortably exceeding $27.0 billion, the network now hosts over $90 billion in stablecoin supply, with its diverse business lines continuously generating protocol revenue every day.

Rather than letting these earnings sit idle, TRON is channeling its yield back into the ecosystem. Through comprehensive buyback and burn programs across JST, SUN, BTT, and WIN, TRON has built a self-sustaining value flywheel, routing network revenue straight back to its community and token holders.





Right now, TRON's ecosystem flywheel is spinning at full tilt. These four flagship projects aren't isolated bets in separate verticals—they interlock, each one reinforcing the others in a genuine, self-compounding business loop. And what keeps that loop turning is relentless, disciplined engineering at the protocol layer.

Q2 2026 brought a sweeping wave of upgrades across the board. JustLend DAO shipped its SBM V2 isolated pool and plugged directly into Binance Wallet. SUN.io slashed energy costs with a router contract overhaul. BitTorrent made its boldest move yet, launching BTTInferGrid to stake a claim in decentralized AI compute. WINkLink kept scaling its price feed coverage. Individually, these read as incremental UX refinements; collectively, they build the deep, frictionless infrastructure that TRON's massive liquidity pools depend on.

This model creates a compounding flywheel effect: as circulating token supply tightens and persistent buyback demand accelerates, a self-reinforcing value loop takes shape—one designed to attract capital regardless of broader market sentiment. JST's sustained burn program represents merely the opening act. Together with the revamped SUN buyback framework and the upcoming BTT and WIN repurchase schedules, TRON's entire asset stack is now fully aligned around systematic supply deflation as a core growth strategy.

TRON Eco Team

Email: media@just.network



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