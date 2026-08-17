KBR Awarded $60 Million Contract to Accelerate Air and Missile Defense Readiness

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced that its Mission Technology Solutions business, which will be Trinzic after its planned spin-off, has won a NATO recompete time and materials contract with an initial ceiling of $60 million to support the PATRIOT air and missile defense system, including its integration with the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), a critical modernization priority for NATO and U.S. combatant commands. The award underscores KBR’s global leadership in air and missile defense, backed by four decades of continuous technical and engineering services on the PATRIOT system for the U.S. Department of War and international partners.

Over a five-year period, KBR will provide next-generation command-and-control capabilities designed to connect sensors and shooters across the battlespace. Work will be performed at locations worldwide, including Redstone Arsenal government facilities and KBR offices in Huntsville, Alabama, as well as Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, supporting operational requirements across multiple combatant commands. The program under the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) emphasizes faster sustainment, accelerated integration timelines and improved operational readiness across deployed systems. KBR combines deep domain expertise with agile logistics and engineering support to deliver Speed to Mission ImpactSM to warfighters and decision-makers.

“Integrated air and missile defense demands technical precision and speed of execution,” said Jay Lennon, President of Mission Technology Solutions. “This award reflects KBR’s ability to reliably deliver both at scale, and it demonstrates the value customers place on KBR to execute at the pace of today’s threat environment.”

KBR’s teams have deep institutional knowledge of the PATRIOT system, which plays a key role in protecting forces, critical infrastructure and civilian populations with active deployments worldwide. PATRIOT makes rapid readiness and sustainment essential to operational success, while being integrated into evolving air and missile defense architectures. This contract underscores KBR’s commitment to delivering fast, scalable and technically differentiated defense solutions that directly support the warfighter and reinforce global security.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

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About Trinzic

KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions business is expected to be spun off as an independent public company in January 2027 and will then operate under the new name Trinzic. The name is inspired by the word intrinsic, reflecting the essential capabilities, deep expertise, speed and trusted performance that have defined the business for decades. Trinzic will enter the market as a global company and partner to customers supporting some of the highest priority missions across national security, human performance, global operations and space. Trinzic will launch with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, established partnerships and contracts, 18,000 employees and a global footprint.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the company’s support of the PATRIOT air and missile defense system and the planned spin-off of Trinzic, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com