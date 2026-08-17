Global Warming Solutions Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Path Forward

TEMECULA, California, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Warming Solutions, Inc. (OTC: GWSO) today provided shareholders with a corporate update following a significant period of internal development focused on strengthening the Company’s intellectual property portfolio, restoring regulatory compliance, and positioning the Company for its next phase of growth.



Over the past year, management has been focusing on activities believed to create long-term shareholder value rather than short-term publicity. During this period, the Company advanced its proprietary hydrogen / sodium battery technology through the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), completed delinquent regulatory filings, and evaluated the most effective path forward for commercialization.



Like many early-stage technology companies, Global Warming Solutions also faced the challenge of balancing technological development with available capital. As funding became increasingly constrained, management made the difficult decision to place certain capital-intensive development initiatives on hold rather than pursue financing under terms that could have resulted in significant shareholder dilution. Instead, the Company concentrated its efforts on strengthening the value of its core assets, preserving its intellectual property, and restoring its regulatory standing.



Those efforts have resulted in several important milestones.



In parallel with advancing the Company’s intellectual property, management worked diligently to restore the Company’s reporting status by completing delinquent financial filings and addressing regulatory matters with OTC Markets. Management believes these efforts were essential to strengthening the Company’s corporate foundation before pursuing additional strategic initiatives.



“We recognize that the pace of development slowed as a result of limited capital, and we understand the frustration that periods of limited communication created for many of our shareholders,” said Michael Pollastro, President of Global Warming Solutions. “Rather than raising capital under circumstances we believed would have been highly dilutive, we chose to focus on protecting the long-term value of the Company by advancing our patent portfolio and restoring our regulatory compliance. While that path required patience, we believe it has placed GWSO on a much stronger foundation moving forward.”



With these foundational objectives substantially completed, management believes the Company is in a better position to pursue strategic opportunities designed to advance commercialization of its technology.



The Company recognizes that additional capital will ultimately be required to accelerate development and commercialization efforts. Management intends to pursue future financing in a disciplined manner that supports the Company’s long-term strategic objectives while seeking to maximize shareholder value. The Company believes that strengthening its intellectual property position and restoring regulatory compliance before pursuing additional financing creates a more favorable platform from which to evaluate future capital opportunities.



Management believes the Company’s technology has potential applications across multiple markets where on-demand hydrogen generation and advanced energy storage continue to attract growing commercial interest, including transportation, stationary power, defense, and industrial applications.



Pollastro stated “Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Global Warming Solutions. We are committed to communicating more consistently with our shareholders as material developments occur and look forward to sharing additional updates regarding our commercialization strategy, business development initiatives, and future financing plans as they progress.”

About Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

Global Warming Solutions, Inc. (GWSO) develops and commercializes technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effect on our planet. The Company targets two areas that help reduce the extent of Global Warming and fight issues that have risen in consequence: Clean Energy and Carbon Control. Current climate models predict that global temperatures will rise sharply over the next century. The increase in temperatures can be slowed or eliminated by decreasing the amounts of greenhouse gases released into the Earth’s atmosphere. Global Warming Solutions seeks to leverage its experience and management to help make a difference in the fight for climate control.

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.gwsogroup.com.

Michael Pollastro

Chief Executive Officer

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com



