LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results on August 31, 2026 (Beijing time)

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading technology-empowered personal financial service enabler in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, before the U.S. market opens on August 31, 2026.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on August 31, 2026 (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 31, 2026).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1de4908791bd49b8b7d1448ef38c027a

Once registration is completed, each participant will receive the dial-in number and a unique access PIN for the conference call.

Participants joining the conference call should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

We are a leading credit technology-empowered personal financial service enabler. Our mission is to use technology and risk management expertise to make financing more accessible for young generation consumers. We strive to achieve this mission by connecting consumers with financial institutions, where we facilitate through a unique model that includes online and offline channels, installment consumption platform, big data and AI driven credit risk management capabilities, as well as smart user and loan management systems. We also empower financial institutions by providing cutting-edge proprietary technology solutions to meet their needs of financial digital transformation.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

IR inquiries:

Will Tan

Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6258

E-mail: willtan@lexin.com

Media inquiries:

Ruifeng Xu

Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6993

E-mail: media@lexin.com

SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.