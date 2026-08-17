Townsquare Announces Strategic Digital Advertising Partnership with Midlands Media Group

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare” or the “Company”), a leader in digital advertising and marketing solutions focused on markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States, announced today a strategic digital advertising partnership with Midlands Media Group, a Columbia, S.C.-based multimedia company with two radio stations, a digital news service, a digital ticketing provider, a discount certificate site, and a comprehensive digital advertising platform.

“Midlands Media Group has built a highly local portfolio of radio and digital news brands with engaged audiences and a strong market presence, making them an ideal partner for our digital platform and services,” said Shaun Collignon, CRO of Townsquare Ignite, the Company’s Digital Advertising division. “By combining their multi-channel reach with our proprietary technology, data-driven strategy, and execution expertise, we are well positioned to unlock new revenue opportunities and drive meaningful, measurable growth.”

In 2024, Townsquare launched its Media Partnerships division as part of Townsquare Ignite, its Digital Advertising segment, to bring its industry-leading digital solutions to other local media companies. The division provides a white-label service that allows partners to tap into the same data-driven strategies and proprietary technology that have powered Townsquare’s success, with digital now contributing more than half of the Company’s total revenue and profit.

This partnership with Midlands Media Group is one of 16 strategic alliances Townsquare has established under this initiative, collectively expanding the Company's reach into 41 new markets beyond its owned and operated footprint, including those in the Top 50 markets. Townsquare will work closely with Midlands Media Group, which operates in the #90-ranked MSA in the United States, to deliver customized, data-driven advertising solutions tailored to local, regional, and national clients, helping to grow their digital business while enhancing the value of their trusted broadcast and multimedia platforms.

“This alliance reflects our continued commitment to helping leading local media companies to more fully monetize their audiences across platforms and deliver stronger results for their clients,” Collignon added.

“Midlands Media Group is very excited to partner with Townsquare Ignite to further expand our digital solutions capabilities. After extensive evaluation and industry experience, we believe Townsquare Ignite is best-in-class and fully committed to digital growth. Their team and technology position us to accelerate results for our clients across all platforms,” said Keith Stover, President & CEO of Midlands Media Group.

Marie Stover, Chief Operating Officer of Midlands Media Group, added: “Our unique focus is to super-serve the marketing needs of local businesses in our community. Adding Townsquare Ignite’s digital marketing component to our market-leading radio and news products positions us to deliver fully integrated campaigns that are authentic, high-impact, and measurable. We look forward to what this partnership will bring to our clients and communities.”

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital and broadcast media and digital marketing solutions company principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Townsquare Ignite, our robust digital advertising division, specializes in helping businesses of all sizes connect with their target audience through data-driven, results based strategies, by utilizing a) our proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform and b) our owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data. Townsquare Interactive, our subscription digital marketing services business, partners with SMBs to help manage their digital presence by providing a SAAS business management platform, website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization and other digital services. And through our portfolio of local radio stations strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States, we provide effective advertising solutions for our clients and relevant local content for our audiences. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

About Midlands Media Group

Midlands Media Group is a Columbia, S.C.-based multimedia company and the only locally owned and operated media company in the Columbia market. The company connects local audiences and businesses through two radio stations, a digital news service, a digital ticketing provider, a discount certificate platform and a comprehensive suite of digital advertising solutions.

Townsquare Contact

Claire Yenicay

(203) 900-5555

investors@townsquaremedia.com