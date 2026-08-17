A Preview of Highlights of the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS)

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global services, shared benefits. In just one month, the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will open in Beijing.

Marking the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan period, this year's CIFTIS -- a major national platform for China's high-standard opening up -- will focus on key areas of services trade to showcase achievements and promote cooperation. Practical highlights will emerge from the various thematic sections and the hundreds of forums and business matchmaking events, and new changes have taken place in the physical spaces hosting the fair.

Greater Global Attention: Over 300 Leading International Companies to Exhibit

The recruitment for the theme and special exhibitions of this year's CIFTIS is nearing completion. To date, nearly 70 countries (regions) and international organizations -- including the United Kingdom, Denmark, Brazil, Australia, the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) -- have confirmed their participation with exhibition booths. Over 740 companies and institutions have expressed interest in on-site exhibition, among which more than 300 are Fortune Global 500 and leading industry players.

Henning Kristoffersen, Commercial Counsellor at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in China and Head of Innovation Norway in China, said that as this year's Guest Country of Honor, Norway plans to set up a Norwegian National Pavilion of approximately 260 square metres in Shougang Park, showcasing achievements spanning marine industries, marine and animal nutrition, agriculture, energy, healthcare, and digital services.

This year's CIFTIS has, for the first time, organised a series of "Going Global Service Promotion Roadshow" events, with nearly 40 sessions already secured. It also debuts a "Going Global Service Enterprise Exhibition Area," bringing together over 30 enterprises offering services in finance, legal affairs, accounting, advertising, and human resources to provide one-stop solutions for businesses expanding overseas.

A host of innovative achievements and major events will take centre stage. The Beijing Capital Group Exhibitions & Events (BCGEE) is one of the fair's organisers. Wei Mingqian, Vice General Manager of Beijing North Star Company Limited, speaking on behalf of BCGEE, said that companies and institutions including Alibaba and Schneider Electric plan to release over 180 innovations across fields such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, and green and low-carbon development. Relevant countries, international organisations, provinces, and thematic sections plan to hold more than 190 forums, conferences, and promotional events, and will also release a number of authoritative reports.

The participating organisations and companies are all targeting China's vast development prospects and the important opportunities for enhanced cooperation. Zhang Mingyi, Managing Partner of EY North China, said that CIFTIS continues to build a platform that connects global services markets and advances high-standard opening up. He looks forward to leveraging the 2026 CIFTIS to showcase EY's innovative practices in sustainable development and cross-border trade, connect with more cooperation opportunities, and jointly explore new opportunities in services trade.

Better Links to International Services: Multiple Service Initiatives Benefit All Stakeholders

In the first half of 2026, China's total services import and export reached RMB 3,779.75 billion, up 8.3% year-on-year, with exports in personal culture and entertainment services among other areas posting impressive growth, becoming an important driver of services trade expansion. Leveraging its competitive edge in the services industry, Beijing is deepening the integrated development of culture, commerce, tourism, and sports at CIFTIS, creating a diverse matrix of activities.

Before the fair opens, the second phase of Yongdingheji -- a cultural and commercial fair -- will make its debut, offering exhibitors, visitors, and citizens an immersive experience of "exhibiting by day and enjoying the scenery by night." During the fair, two boutique night-tour routes will be specially launched, allowing exhibitors to enjoy the scenic views of the Yongding River or explore the industrial heritage park for sci-fi experiences and local delicacies.

Hu Hao, Deputy District Mayor of Shijingshan District, said that the district will step up its cultural offerings, launching a "Twilight Echo" autumn-themed event with four interactive experiences, while also promoting deep integration of "sports events + exhibitions" to revitalise regional development.

In terms of supporting services and guarantees, local authorities have coordinated resources across multiple fronts, activating 30 parking lots to provide over 10,000 parking spaces, and launching two new free shuttle bus lines for CIFTIS. Meanwhile, accommodation supply in the surrounding areas has been expanded and upgraded, comprehensively improving travel and stay experiences for business visitors and tourists.

Industrial Heritage Renewed and Upgraded: The Convention and Exhibition Town Takes Shape

At the Shougang Park venue of CIFTIS, a bustling scene unfolds as construction workers race to complete and enhance the exhibition facilities.

Since the first special exhibition of CIFTIS was held in Shougang Park in 2021, supporting facilities have been continuously upgraded. In 2025, CIFTIS was consolidated at a single venue -- Shougang Park. On August 9, 2026, the renovation of the permanent venue for CIFTIS in Shougang Park was fully completed and handed over, unveiling a new image as a "Convention and Exhibition Town." From above, the exhibition clusters of the town stand side by side with iconic park landmarks such as the Big Air Shougang ski jump and the steel blast furnaces.

The Convention and Exhibition Town draws on international trends and concepts to create a garden-style international exhibition cluster that supports exhibitions, business negotiations, cultural tourism, and leisure activities. It aims to become an international exchange platform capable of hosting major national-level opening-up events and facilitating cross-border economic and trade cooperation.

Jiang Nan, Vice General Manager of Shougang Group Co., Ltd., introduced that the newly built Convention and Exhibition Town features a mature and comprehensive spatial and service system. With a central axis connecting plazas and streets, it forms a spatial layout comprising one ring road and six main axes. The renovation covers a total floor area of 144,600 square metres. In terms of spatial planning, the original industrial fabric has been preserved as the foundation, with Blast Furnace No. 4, Coke Oven No. 1, and other industrial heritage sites being organically revitalised. At the same time, by leveraging the ecological resources of the Yongding River system, panoramic sightlines have been fully opened up.

Smart technology is a hallmark of the Convention and Exhibition Town. The park has upgraded its operation service centre and the "AI Shougang Park" mini-programme, building a smart exhibition management platform that enables one-click queries for venue information, parking navigation, dining services, and transport connections, as well as real-time heat-map analysis of visitor and vehicle flows throughout the day, providing one-stop intelligent services for exhibitors and visitors.

In just one month, when the curtain rises on CIFTIS, this permanent Convention and Exhibition Town will once again, in the name of openness, welcome friends from around the world to a services trade gala that connects the globe.