Robinson Helicopter Company R66 Selected For U.S. Army Flight School Next as Army Announces Intent to Award Contract to M1 Support Services

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the global leader in civil rotorcraft, is part of the U.S. Army’s Flight School Next (FSN) contract to M1 Support Services (M1). The award includes the Robinson R66 as the training aircraft for the U.S. Army's Initial Entry Rotary-Wing (IERW) program at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

The decision concluded after a four-phased evaluation in which the Army assessed industry solutions to replace its legacy training fleet and modernize its rotary-wing pilot training pipeline under a Contractor-Owned, Contractor-Operated (COCO) model. Team M1's proposal pairs the American-made R66 with M1's comprehensive training and simulation enterprise built for sustained, high-tempo flight operations.

“We are honored to be entrusted with this vital mission,” said George Krivo, Chairman and CEO of M1. “M1 will deliver a fully integrated, innovation-rich training solution designed to develop more proficient Army Aviators on-time and on-budget.”

A Cost-Effective, American-Made Training Aircraft

The R66 has the lowest acquisition price and the lowest direct operating cost of any turbine helicopter in its class over the past decade. It is the only 100% U.S.-designed and manufactured helicopter in its airframe class, with more than 85% of its parts produced at Robinson's vertically integrated facility in Torrance, California. This American-made supply chain ensures consistent part quality, reliable availability, and direct OEM responsiveness to support the Army's high operational tempo at Fort Rucker.

"This decision gives the Army a proven training platform that truly prepares Army aviators, made in America, and ready to fly today," said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. “Reliable and cost effective, it is built to deliver readiness at a fraction of the cost of current platforms. Together, Robinson and Team M1 deliver the aircraft, the experience, and the infrastructure the Army needs to train the next generation of Army Aviators on day one.”

Key R66 attributes aligned to the Army's Flight School Next requirements include:

American-made and vertically integrated. Designed, engineered, and manufactured in Torrance, California, with more than 85% of parts built in-house.

Designed, engineered, and manufactured in Torrance, California, with more than 85% of parts built in-house. Lowest cost per aviator. Lowest acquisition price and lowest direct operating cost of any turbine helicopter in its class over the past decade.

Lowest acquisition price and lowest direct operating cost of any turbine helicopter in its class over the past decade. Simplicity. A single-engine turbine that meets the call to rebuild stick-and-rudder fundamentals.

A single-engine turbine that meets the call to rebuild stick-and-rudder fundamentals. Modern, transferable cockpit. Garmin G500H TXi and GTN750 avionics, 3-axis autopilot, and NVG compatibility build digital cockpit habits that transfer directly to any mission.

Garmin G500H TXi and GTN750 avionics, 3-axis autopilot, and NVG compatibility build digital cockpit habits that transfer directly to any mission. Purpose-built for instruction. T-bar cyclic with dual independent handholds and an integrated cockpit camera enable instructor oversight and full motion debrief.

T-bar cyclic with dual independent handholds and an integrated cockpit camera enable instructor oversight and full motion debrief. Industry-leading safety. Best safety record of any turbine helicopter in the past 10 years directly supporting the Army's accident-reduction priority via the R66 powered by the Rolls-Royce RR300 with 2.5M+ flight hours without engine failure.

Best safety record of any turbine helicopter in the past 10 years directly supporting the Army's accident-reduction priority via the R66 powered by the Rolls-Royce RR300 with 2.5M+ flight hours without engine failure. Commercially certified, curriculum ready. FAA Part 27 certified and capable of training to the FAA commercial helicopter certificate and IFR rating across the full common-core syllabus.

FAA Part 27 certified and capable of training to the FAA commercial helicopter certificate and IFR rating across the full common-core syllabus. Rugged design. Energy-absorbing seats, impact-resistant windshield, 4k cockpit camera and fixed skid landing gear built for high-tempo flight-line operations.

Energy-absorbing seats, impact-resistant windshield, 4k cockpit camera and fixed skid landing gear built for high-tempo flight-line operations. High readiness, COCO-ready sustainment. OEM-operated parts warehouse near Fort Rucker delivering responsive logistics support for daily mission demands.



M1's Turnkey Solution

M1’s Flight School First ™ is a comprehensive training and simulation ecosystem, integrating an AI-enabled adaptive learning environment, advanced simulation platforms, immersive virtual training, and proficiency-based instruction.

“M1’s innovative and comprehensive solution, combined with their deep experience supporting flight training enterprises across the Services, will ensure readiness to execute Flight School Next on day one,” said David Smith. “Pairing that operational depth with the R66 gives the Army a low-risk, high-readiness solution that delivers more proficient aviators at a lower total cost to the taxpayer.”

A Catalyst for Robinson's Growth in Defense Services

This award marks a significant milestone in Robinson Helicopter Company's expansion as a defense supplier to the U.S. Government and allied nations. Selection of the R66 for the U.S. Army's primary rotary-wing training pipeline validates Robinson's American-made, vertically integrated production model. It also positions the company to scale defense-grade training, logistics, and sustainment support for the U.S., international military, and government customers worldwide. The program will strengthen domestic aerospace manufacturing jobs in Torrance, California, and reinforce the parts, service, and training infrastructure that already supports allied military and government operators flying Robinson aircraft around the globe.

The award also builds directly on Robinson's March 2026 launch of Robinson Unmanned, a new business unit dedicated to remotely piloted and autonomous aircraft. Robinson Unmanned integrates its small UAS portfolio with large uncrewed platforms built on the proven R44 and R66 airframes, powered by strategic agreements with Sikorsky, Rotor Technologies and Skyryse. With Flight School Next on the manned side and Robinson Unmanned on the uncrewed side, Robinson is now one of the few American OEMs delivering both manned and unmanned vertical lift solutions for training, logistics, surveillance, and other defense missions – at scale and at a cost structure built for high-volume operations. This positions Robinson as a single-source provider of integrated manned and unmanned rotorcraft capability for the U.S. and beyond.

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has focused on making helicopter missions accessible, reliable, and safe. By maintaining a vertically integrated manufacturing foundation in the United States, Robinson provides global operators with practical tools for modern missions. From its top-selling R22, R44, R66 helicopters, to an expanding portfolio including the 10-seat R88. With the addition of its new business unit, Robinson Unmanned, the company offers both small and large autonomous and remotely piloted aircraft (UAS) for civil, commercial, or defense missions. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient helicopters in the industry. Learn more at www.robinsonheli.com and www.RobinsonUnmanned.com.

Contact:

Robinson Helicopter Company

Erica Dumas

Erica.Dumas@robinsonheli.com

917-915-2296