Goldera Appoints IAMGOLD Founding Director Mahendra Naik to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldera Exploration Ltd. (“Goldera” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GERA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mahendra G. Naik, CPA, CA, a founding Director of IAMGOLD Corporation, to its Board of Directors, effective August 17, 2026.

Mr. Naik brings extensive experience in the mining, financial and corporate sectors. As one of the founding Directors and former senior executive of IAMGOLD, Mr. Naik helped guide the Corporation’s development from a privately held exploration business into an internationally recognized, publicly traded gold producer. Mr. Naik is also currently Chairman of Fortune Minerals Limited and a Director of Goldmoney Inc.

Throughout his career, Mr. Naik has developed extensive expertise in corporate finance, capital markets, governance, mergers and acquisitions, strategic investments and the creation of long-term shareholder value. His experience building and financing resource companies will be particularly valuable as Goldera advances its existing exploration portfolio and evaluates opportunities for strategic growth.

The Company also announces that Mark Billings will transition from the Board of Directors to the management role of Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, effective August 17, 2026. In this capacity, Mr. Billings will focus on evaluating and advancing strategic transactions, partnerships and other corporate development initiatives.

Mr. Billings brings extensive experience across mining, investment banking, corporate finance and public-company leadership, including serving as CEO, CFO and Director of numerous publicly traded resource companies in Canada and internationally, as well as Vice President, Corporate Finance at Desjardins Securities Inc. early in his career. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and the CFA designation.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Naik to Goldera’s Board,” said Rajesh Sharma, Executive Chairman of Goldera. “His experience as a founding Director of IAMGOLD and his extensive background in building and financing resource companies will be invaluable as Goldera pursues its growth strategy. Together with Mr. Billings’ transition to corporate development, these appointments position the Company strongly for the future.”

“Goldera is at an important stage in its development, with a strong treasury and prospective gold and copper assets in established Canadian mining jurisdictions, which represents a compelling opportunity to build a focused growth platform,” said Mahendra Naik. “I look forward to working with the Board and management team to help advance the Company’s strategy, evaluate growth opportunities and create long-term value for shareholders.”

Created through the spin-out of the exploration portfolio of ERDA Resource Opportunities Inc. (TSX-V: ERDA), formerly Fancamp Exploration Ltd., Goldera is building a focused Canadian gold and copper exploration company. The Company is advancing its flagship Egan Gold Project in Ontario’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt and its Acadian Gold Corp. joint venture in New Brunswick.

Market-Making Services Engagement

Goldera has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited (“Integral”) with services expected to commence August 20, 2026, to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. Integral will trade shares of Goldera on the TSX Venture Exchange with the objective of helping maintain an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company’s shares, while also providing Goldera with market intelligence.

Under the agreement, Integral will receive a cash fee of $5,000 per month for an initial period of three months. Following the initial three-month period, the agreement may be terminated by the Company upon 30 days’ written notice. Goldera and Integral are unrelated entities, and Integral has no present, direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities. Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation.

About Integral Wealth Securities

Integral Wealth Securities is a full-service securities dealer engaged in wealth management, market making and investment banking, with offices across Canada. Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (“IIROC”) and has access to Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. Integral’s business is located at 181 University Avenue, Suite 1600, Toronto, ON, M5H 3M7, Canada, the email contact is jg@integralwealth.com and its phone number is 1.416.203.2000.

Deferred Share Unit Grant

Goldera also announces that it has granted an aggregate total of 214,286 deferred share units (“DSUs”) to a Director of the Company pursuant to the Company’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the “Plan”). Each DSU entitles the recipient to receive one (1) common share of the Company upon settlement of the DSU. The DSUs awarded will fully vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant date, being August 14, 2027, and will settle on the DSU holder's termination of service with the Company.

About Goldera Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: GERA)

Goldera Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: GERA) is a discovery-driven Canadian gold and copper exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential exploration assets across Canada's premier mining districts. Goldera is focused on unlocking value through systematic exploration of district-scale gold and copper projects in Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, with interests in the Yukon, supported by an experienced technical and capital markets team. Following completion of a financing as announced July 30, 2026, Goldera is advance exploration at its flagship Egan Gold mineral project in Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt and the Acadian Gold Corp. joint venture in New Brunswick’s emerging gold-copper district.

Additional information on Goldera can be found at: www.golderaexploration.com

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For Further Information

Charles Tarnocai, CEO & Director, Goldera Exploration Ltd.

info@golderaexploration.com

Tara Asfour, Communications & Marketing

tasfour@fancamp.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, statements regarding any mentioned exploration properties and related work programs. Statements including forward-looking statements are made as of the date they are given and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the mineral companies in which the Company has invested, the Company’s ability to maintain its current percentage shareholdings in such companies, the conditions in general economic and financial markets; the price of gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead and titanium; timing and amount of expenditures related to the Company’s exploration programs; the availability of additional financing; and the availability and costs of mining equipment and skilled labour.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to changes in the operations of the mineral companies in which the Company has invested; changes in the Company’s shareholdings in such companies; results of exploration activities; interpretation of survey and testing results; financial risks due to metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration activities; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; general market and industry conditions; and the availability of additional financing. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.