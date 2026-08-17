SEED Therapeutics Nominated for 2026 Prix Galien USA “Best Start-Up” Award

Second Consecutive Nomination Recognizes SEED’s Progress in Rational Molecular Glue Development and Targeted Protein Degradation

Recognition Follows First-in-Human Proof of Mechanism for Lead RBM39 Degrader ST-01156 in an Ongoing Phase 1 Study

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEED Therapeutics, Inc. (“SEED”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering rationally designed molecular glue degraders, today announced that it has been nominated for the 2026 Prix Galien USA “Best Start-Up” Award for the second consecutive year (Prix Galien USA 2026 Press Release Link).

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve human health. The Prix Galien Awards recognize innovations that address significant unmet medical needs and demonstrate scientific rigor, clinical relevance, and the potential to improve human health. SEED was also nominated for the 2025 Prix Galien USA “Best Start-Up” Award.

Since its nomination in 2025, SEED has advanced ST-01156, an oral, brain-penetrant RBM39 molecular glue degrader, into an ongoing first-in-human Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors. Dose escalation has progressed to the third cohort, with encouraging safety and pharmacokinetic findings to date, no dose-limiting toxicities observed, and confirmed RBM39 degradation in patient blood cells, providing first-in-human proof of mechanism. Powered by its proprietary RITE3™ platform, SEED is pursuing a mechanism-driven development strategy for ST-01156 while advancing a broader pipeline across oncology, neurodegeneration, and immunology, including a wholly owned Tau degrader and a second oncology program.

“The Prix Galien USA nomination for a second consecutive year reflects SEED’s progress in translating its molecular glue platform into clinical development,” said Lan Huang, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of SEED Therapeutics. “Over the past year, we advanced ST-01156 from IND clearance to an active Phase 1 study and established early clinical proof of mechanism through RBM39 degradation in patients. This distinction reflects the strength of our science, the execution of our team, and our continued commitment to developing rationally designed therapies for diseases driven by historically undruggable proteins.”

The 2026 Prix Galien USA Awards ceremony will be held on October 29, 2026, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

About SEED Therapeutics

SEED Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing rationally designed molecular glue degraders to treat diseases driven by proteins previously considered undruggable. Its proprietary RITE3™ platform enables selective targeted protein degradation with a defined therapeutic window, supporting a pipeline of six molecular glue programs across oncology, neurodegeneration, and immunology.

SEED was co-founded by four preeminent scientists:

Nobel Laureate Prof. Avram Hershko , co-discoverer of the ubiquitin-proteasome system, the cellular machinery that SEED’s molecular glue degraders harness to eliminate disease-causing proteins.

, co-discoverer of the ubiquitin-proteasome system, the cellular machinery that SEED’s molecular glue degraders harness to eliminate disease-causing proteins. Dr. Lan Huang , pioneering structural biochemist who determined the first high-resolution structure of an E3 ligase substrate-binding domain, providing foundational insight into how targeted protein degradation can be rationally designed.

, pioneering structural biochemist who determined the first high-resolution structure of an E3 ligase substrate-binding domain, providing foundational insight into how targeted protein degradation can be rationally designed. Prof. Ning Zheng (University of Washington, HHMI Investigator), structural biologist and pioneer of RING finger E3 ligase mechanisms, and the scientist who coined the term “molecular glue” to describe small molecules that redirect E3 ligases to degrade neo-substrates.

(University of Washington, HHMI Investigator), structural biologist and pioneer of RING finger E3 ligase mechanisms, and the scientist who coined the term “molecular glue” to describe small molecules that redirect E3 ligases to degrade neo-substrates. Prof. Michele Pagano (NYU Grossman School of Medicine, HHMI Investigator), one of the world’s foremost authorities on ubiquitin-mediated proteolysis and its role in cell cycle control and cancer, whose work has defined how E3 ligase dysregulation drives tumor development.

Additional information is available at www.seedtherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding SEED Therapeutics, including statements about the design and progress of its clinical and preclinical programs. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks, including those inherent to drug development. SEED undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media and Investor Contacts

Investor Relations: IR@seedtherapeutics.com

Media Relations: PR@seedtherapeutics.com