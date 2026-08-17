GoldInxs Deploys Cutting Edge Exploration Technology to Refine Drill Targets at Fishpot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldInxs Mining Corp. (“GoldInxs,” or the “Company”) (TSXV: INXS) is advancing its flagship Fishpot Property in central British Columbia through a multidisciplinary exploration program designed to refine and prioritize drill targets ahead of a planned drill program of up to 2,000 metres. The Company has commenced its previously announced Induced Polarization (“IP”) survey and has engaged Ripplinger Royalties Corp. to evaluate the application of its Virtual DRILL™ technology. Virtual DRILL™ uses Elemental Harmonic Resonance (“EHR”) and satellite data to generate interpreted information on potential occurrences of targeted elements, including gold, silver and copper, and their spatial location and depth. The objective is to integrate conventional geophysics with emerging remote-sensing technology to enhance target generation ahead of the planned drill program.

Under the proposed application, Virtual DRILL™ is designed to remotely identify potential occurrences of targeted elements and provide interpreted information that can be evaluated alongside conventional exploration data. Costing a fraction of conventional geophysics programs, the technology should provide an additional data layer to identify metal concentration anomalies and better refine targets for the upcoming drilling at Fishpot. According to Ripplinger Royalties, its EHR technology applies proprietary algorithms to satellite data to generate graphical representations of the spatial location and depth of targeted elements. Its satellite-based approach can also facilitate evaluation of remote areas without extensive physical access or ground disturbance.

Nick Michael, President and CEO of GoldInxs, stated:

“We are excited to evaluate Virtual DRILL™ as an additional tool within our exploration strategy at Fishpot. We believe this could provide GoldInxs a competitive edge when it comes to evaluating exploration properties. Our objective is to integrate multiple sources of geological and geophysical information to better define and prioritize targets before drilling. By combining conventional exploration techniques such as IP with emerging remote-sensing technology, we believe we can continue to enhance our target-generation process as we advance toward the drill.”

Both the Company and Ripplinger Royalties see Fishpot as a compelling setting for technology-assisted exploration. GoldInxs’ Phase 1 program is designed to systematically advance an underexplored mineralized system through multiple layers of geological, geochemical and geophysical data. The Company intends to use the results of this work to identify, refine and prioritize targets for a planned drill program of up to 2,000 metres.

The dataset provided by Virtual DRILL™ should complement rather than replace conventional exploration methods. GoldInxs plans to evaluate any resulting information alongside traditional geological mapping, geochemical sampling results, airborne geophysics and the ongoing IP survey. This process will refine the exploration opportunity on the property to specific drill targets and new pipeline targets for additional investigation. Any targets identified through Virtual DRILL™‘s technology will be validated using conventional datasets before being drilled.

Authorised for release by the Board of GoldInxs Mining Corp.

About GoldInxs

GoldInxs Mining Corp. (TSXV:INXS) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing high-quality gold and copper projects in British Columbia. The Company’s flagship asset is the Fishpot Property, a district-scale epithermal gold system in central British Columbia with Blackwater-style exploration potential. GoldInxs also holds the Millar Property in the Golden Triangle. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol INXS and is led by an experienced management and technical team committed to disciplined exploration and value creation for shareholders.

Website: www.goldinxs.com | LinkedIn: LINK | Twitter/X: LINK

Qualified Persons Statement

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darcy Vis, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of GoldInxs Mining Corp., and President of Tripoint Geological Services Ltd., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Vis has verified the data disclosed in this news release through data review including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

Further Information:

Barry Miller

Executive Chairman and Director

GoldInxs Mining Corp.

T: 778.232.1878

E: barry@goldinxs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from exploration, survey, historic work, drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors, including the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, exploration risks, financing risks, commodity price fluctuations, and regulatory matters. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.