GXO Leaders Receive 2026 Women in Supply Chain Awards

Donna Del Rosso, Natalee Marcano and Hannah Griffiths recognized for leadership, innovation and impact across GXO’s global operations

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that Donna Del Rosso, Natalee Marcano and Hannah Griffiths have been named recipients of the 2026 Women in Supply Chain Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The award recognizes female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship and vision are helping shape the future of the industry.

“We’re proud to celebrate the exceptional impact Donna, Natalee and Hannah have made across our business and for our customers,” said Corinna Refsgaard, Chief Human Resources Officer, GXO. “These women exemplify what makes GXO successful: a commitment to excellence, a passion for nurturing talent and a focus on continuous improvement. It is leaders like these who enable us to be a standout partner and employer of choice in the logistics industry.”

Donna Del Rosso, senior vice president of data center logistics in the Americas & Asia Pacific, is recognized as a Trailblazer for her leadership in one of the fastest growing and most dynamic sectors of the global supply chain. Donna oversees the end-to-end logistics orchestration and lifecycle management for leading hyperscalers. Under her leadership, GXO's data center operations in the Americas & Asia Pacific have become one of the highest-growth verticals for the organization, delivering industry-leading safety performance and operational excellence.

Natalee Marcano, senior manager in human resources, is honored as a DEI Pioneer for her efforts to embed inclusion, engagement and employee wellbeing throughout GXO's operations in the UK and Ireland. Natalee recently led the creation of a dedicated Employee Experience function and played a key role in the integration of more than 18,000 colleagues across 150+ sites following GXO's acquisition of Wincanton. Through her leadership, GXO has strengthened employee engagement, advanced inclusive workplace practices and earned recognition as the UK's top employer for the Down Syndrome Association’s WorkFit program.

Hannah Griffiths, transport coordinator in the UK and Ireland, is recognized as a Rising Star for her outstanding contributions to customer service, operational excellence and continuous improvement. Supporting GXO's work with a fast-growing consumer brand, she has led initiatives to improve transportation efficiency, reduce costs and enhance service performance. Her proactive approach, problem-solving skills and commitment to professional development have helped drive measurable results for both GXO and its customers.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Kathleen Juviler

+1 203-921-9121

Kathleen.juviler@gxo.com