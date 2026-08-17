Premier American Uranium Identifies Multiple Mineralized Uranium Trends in Ongoing Drilling at Kaycee, Wyoming

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier American Uranium Inc. (“PUR”, the “Company” or “Premier American Uranium”) (TSXV: PUR) (OTCQB: PAUIF) is pleased to report encouraging mid-season results from its ongoing 100,000-foot 2026 exploration drilling program at the Company’s wholly-owned Kaycee Project (“Kaycee” or the “Project”) in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin. Since drilling commenced in early May, 50 conventional mud-rotary drillholes totaling 41,960 feet have been completed across the Rustler and Outpost target areas, representing approximately 42% of the planned 100,000-foot program (Figure 1).

2026 Program Highlights

Uranium mineralization encountered across Rustler: Thirteen of 22 holes drilled in the Rustler target area (drill holes RT26-082 through RT26-104) encountered uranium mineralization at grades of 0.02% eU₃O₈ or higher (Table 1). Notably, hole RT26-085 intersected 3.5 ft grading 0.135% eU₃O₈, including 2 ft grading 0.204% eU₃O₈, confirming the presence of uranium mineralization within the system.

Thirteen of 22 holes drilled in the Rustler target area (drill holes RT26-082 through RT26-104) encountered uranium mineralization at grades of 0.02% eU₃O₈ or higher (Table 1). Notably, hole RT26-085 intersected 3.5 ft grading 0.135% eU₃O₈, including 2 ft grading 0.204% eU₃O₈, confirming the presence of uranium mineralization within the system. Two distinct mineralized sandstone units identified at Rustler: Drilling has confirmed uranium mineralization within two separate sandstone units in the lower Wasatch Formation, the principal host formation for uranium deposits in the adjoining Pumpkin Buttes mining district. Uranium mineralization has been encountered in both sands, and gamma ray borehole geophysical log results indicate possible stacked roll fronts in the upper unit. Oxidation states of the two sandstone units indicate that the two mineralized systems are independent of one another, with the redox boundary in the lower sand unit well to the east of the redox boundary in the upper sand, providing multiple prospective trends for ongoing exploration (Figure 2).

Drilling has confirmed uranium mineralization within two separate sandstone units in the lower Wasatch Formation, the principal host formation for uranium deposits in the adjoining Pumpkin Buttes mining district. Uranium mineralization has been encountered in both sands, and gamma ray borehole geophysical log results indicate possible stacked roll fronts in the upper unit. Oxidation states of the two sandstone units indicate that the two mineralized systems are independent of one another, with the redox boundary in the lower sand unit well to the east of the redox boundary in the upper sand, providing multiple prospective trends for ongoing exploration (Figure 2). Additional uranium mineralization encountered at Outpost: Seven of 27 holes completed (drill holes LT26-074 through LT26-100) at the Outpost target encountered uranium mineralization grading 0.02% eU₃O₈ or higher (Table 1 and Figure 3).

Seven of 27 holes completed (drill holes LT26-074 through LT26-100) at the Outpost target encountered uranium mineralization grading 0.02% eU₃O₈ or higher (Table 1 and Figure 3). Growing geological model guiding ongoing drilling: Combined 2025 and 2026 results at Rustler are providing an increasingly detailed picture of subsurface channel geometry and associated mineralized trends. Radiometric assay results and borehole geophysical data are being incorporated in real time to refine the geological model and guide subsequent drill locations.

Colin Healey, CEO of PUR commented, “We’re seeing good success from our 2026 program at Kaycee, with nearly half of the planned 100,000 feet of drilling now complete. With approximately 430 miles of interpreted roll fronts, we believe we are just beginning to unlock the potential of this large mineralized system. This year’s drilling is focused on systematically testing that potential, identifying the extents of mineralization in the targeted areas and identifying the areas with the greatest opportunity to build pounds. The results at Rustler are particularly encouraging, with mineralization identified in two distinct sandstone units and indications of potentially stacked roll fronts. As we continue drilling, our goal is to advance these mineralized trends and build the geological understanding needed to ultimately define a meaningful uranium resource at Kaycee.”

Table 1. 2026 Kaycee Significant Intercepts

Drillhole Intercept From

(ft) To

(ft) Thickness

(ft) eU308% LT26-074 intersected 214.5 215.5 1 0.052 and 798.5 800.5 2 0.036 LT26-076 intersected 802 805 3 0.022 including 803 804.5 1.5 0.03 LT26-077 intersected 792.5 794.5 2 0.073 including 793 793.5 0.5 0.101 LT26-078 intersected 748 749 1 0.029 LT26-079 intersected 771.5 772.5 1 0.022 and 787 789 2 0.027 LT26-083 intersected 773 774 1 0.026 LT26-086 intersected 793 793.5 0.5 0.026 RT26-082 intersected 374 378.5 4.5 0.034 RT26-083 intersected 374.5 375 0.5 0.02 and 380 382 2 0.046 RT26-085 intersected 408 411.5 3.5 0.135 including 408.5 410.5 2 0.204 RT26-089 intersected 393 395 2 0.047 including 393.5 394 0.5 0.07 and 444.5 446.5 2 0.022 including 445 446.5 1.5 0.025 and 662.5 663.5 1 0.023 and 671 672.5 1.5 0.027 and 675 676 1 0.023 RT26-090 intersected 381.5 386.5 5 0.03 including 382.5 386 3.5 0.038 RT26-092 intersected 674.5 678 3.5 0.064 including 675.5 676.5 1 0.11 RT26-093 intersected 433 435 2 0.018 including 434 434.5 0.5 0.02 RT26-094 intersected 431 435.5 4.5 0.043 including 431.5 433.5 2 0.068 including 432 432.5 0.5 0.103 RT26-096 intersected 673 677 4 0.032 including 674 676 2 0.037 RT26-101 intersected 379 381 2 0.033 RT26-102 intersected 423 424.5 1.5 0.021 RT26-103 intersected 426 427.5 1.5 0.029 and 434.5 435.5 1 0.023 RT26-104 intersected 389.5 391 1.5 0.029 and 392 396 4 0.041 including 395 395.5 0.5 0.068



Notes: Drill holes reported here encountered uranium mineralization at or above a cut-off grade of 0.02% eU₃O₈. All grades were calculated from gamma-ray logs measured by Hawkins CBM Logging of Casper, Wyoming, which is independent of the Company. The geophysical results are based on equivalent uranium (eU 3 O 8 ) of the gamma-ray probes which are calibrated at the Department of Energy’s test facility in Casper, Wyoming. Uranium grades cited are calculated from gamma-ray logs, and the cited grades are “equivalent” (“e”) grades of U₃O₈ %. eU₃O₈ is a measure of gamma intensity from a decay product of uranium and is not a direct measurement of uranium. No corrections were made for radiometric disequilibrium. Numerous comparisons of eU₃O₈ and chemical assays of PRB core samples indicate that eU₃O₈ is a reasonable indicator of the actual uranium assay. All drill holes are vertical in orientation and the geologic units hosting the uranium mineralization are generally very flat lying, therefore reported thicknesses represent true thicknesses.

Figure 1. Kaycee Project Key Targets in 2026





Figure 2. Rustler 2026 Drill Holes





Figure 3. Outpost 2026 Drill Holes





Kaycee Project



The Kaycee Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin (PRB) consists of over 42 square miles of mineral rights over a 36-mile mineralized trend hosting more than 110 miles of identified roll fronts (Figure 4). The Project is believed to be the only project in the PRB where all three known historically productive sandstone formations (Wasatch, Fort Union, and Lance) are mineralized and potentially accessible for ISR extraction. The Project represents the largest grass-roots ISR exploration project in the United States, with upwards of 400,000 ft of drilling completed since 2023.

PUR anchors one of the strongest exploration portfolios in Wyoming, combining its Cyclone Project in the Great Divide Basin with Kaycee to drive one of the largest ongoing drilling programs in the state and significantly expand its presence in both of the state’s major ISR-amenable uranium districts.

Figure 4. PUR’s Wyoming exploration portfolio, highlighting the Kaycee Project in the Powder River Basin and the Cyclone Project in the Great Divide Basin. Active exploration is currently underway at both projects.





Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by J.J. Brown, P.G., SME-RM, PUR’s Vice President Exploration, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Brown has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information contained herein.

The drilling results cited in this news release were derived from conventional mud rotary drill holes and continuously recorded geophysical responses (gamma-ray, spontaneous-potential, and single point resistivity) from a borehole geophysical probe. The mineralized zones are flat lying and the individual drill holes are vertical in orientation, and the thicknesses cited in this release are considered to be true thicknesses. Grades of mineralization reported were calculated from the gamma-ray logs following a procedure that was first developed in the early 1960s and is standard practice in the uranium industry. The borehole geophysical logging was carried out by Century Geophysics of Tulsa, Oklahoma, a highly experienced and skilled geophysical contractor with a well-established history of providing reliable and accurate data.

Other information regarding the Company’s Kaycee Project, including with respect to the Quality Assurance and Quality Control measures applied during the work program can be referenced from the “Technical Report for NI 43-101 Kaycee Uranium Project, Johnson County, Wyoming USA”, dated September 21, 2025, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR +, at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Premier American Uranium Inc.

Premier American Uranium is focused on consolidating, exploring, and developing uranium projects across the United States to strengthen domestic energy security and advance the transition to clean energy. The Company’s extensive land position spans five of the nation’s top uranium districts, with active work programs underway in New Mexico’s Grants Mineral Belt and Wyoming’s Great Divide and Powder River Basins.

Backed by strategic partners including Sachem Cove Partners, IsoEnergy Ltd., Mega Uranium Ltd., and other leading institutional investors, PUR is advancing a portfolio supported by defined resources and high-priority exploration and development targets. Led by a distinguished team with deep expertise in uranium exploration, development, permitting, operations, and uranium-focused M&A, the Company is well positioned as a key player in advancing the U.S. uranium sector.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Premier American Uranium Inc.

Colin Healey, CEO

info@premierur.com

Toll-Free: 1-833-223-4673

Twitter: @PremierAUranium

www.premierur.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to, additional exploration activities planned for 2026, the anticipated results thereof and the anticipating timing for reporting of such results; future prospects for exploration; the potential for mineral resource identification at the Project; expectations regarding the transition to clean energy in the US; and other activities, events or developments that are expected, anticipated or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about PUR’s business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Such forward-information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of uranium, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, the completion, timing and results of planned exploration activities being consistent with expectations, the anticipated mineralization being consistent with expectations, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company’s planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by PUR in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of Premier American Uranium to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of Premier American Uranium expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: limited operating history, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, delays or failure to obtain required permits and regulatory approvals, changes in mineral resources, no known mineral reserves, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel; potential downturns in economic conditions; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment and supplies; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; changes in laws and regulation, competition, and uninsurable risks and the risk factors with respect to Premier American Uranium set out in the documents of PUR filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under PUR’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although PUR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. PUR undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fb1fad6-0902-47d2-a7ea-14f834bd6437

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9d4e71e-7551-4352-91d8-d3ad5e68ec59

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73e9d249-5a1d-4339-80d5-f4c1aa3d42a7

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