FinVolution Group to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, August 27, 2026

SHANGHAI, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution", or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform across China and overseas markets, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2026 unaudited financial results, on Thursday, August 27, 2026, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on August 27, 2026 (8:30 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 28, 2026).

Participants should complete online registration using the link provided below at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0f0012327500446398832920fa161c5b

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.finvgroup.com.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a fintech platform operating across China and overseas markets, connecting borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company operates in China’s online consumer finance industry and has developed technologies and experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company’s platforms feature a highly automated loan transaction process. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had 246.5 million cumulative registered users across China and overseas markets.

For more information, please visit https://ir.finvgroup.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

FinVolution Group

Head of Capital Markets

Yam Cheng

Tel: +86 (21) 8030-3200 Ext. 8601

E-mail: ir@xinye.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com